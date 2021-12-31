Tesla will recall 700,000 cars in the US and China due to damage

AFP

To present damage what do they mean a “serious risk of collision”, Tesla to recall nearly 200,000 vehicles in China due to problems with the trunk and the front hood, an identical measure to the one that hours before was announced in the United States for half a million models manufactured between 2015 and 2020.

The State Administration of Market Regulation of China noted that the defects could affect the cameras of the vehicles or cause the hoods are suddenly opened while driving. The electric vehicle company of Elon musk It will inspect the cars for free and fix problems, it was said in a statement.

What Tesla Models Are Dangerous?

This episode is just the latest in a series of setbacks suffered by the American autonomous vehicle pioneer – the brand is extremely popular in China, but your reputation has suffered for various security incidents and scandals in recent months.

The recall includes around 19,700 Model S cars they could have locking issues with the front hood and around 180 thousand Model 3 vehicles. In the latter, repeated opening and closing of the trunk can damage a rearview camera cable.

Tesla recalls 500 thousand cars in the US

The Chinese announcement came hours after authorities in U.S they said that Tesla I was recalling almost 500 thousand vehicles from the market in the country due to similar problems, although the brand estimates that only 1% of Model 3 vehicles recalled from the market suffer from the aforementioned anomaly.

In June, the electric car giant has already recalled more than 285 thousand cars in China for problems with your assisted driving software that could lead to accidents.