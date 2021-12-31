The 10 best films of 2021, according to critics

The end of the year is approaching and it is time to take stock of the most outstanding productions of the last 12 months. After a 2020 marked by the closing of filming due to the pandemic and the few premieres, 2021 has brought numerous premieres.

From acclaimed films such as El padre or Minari, to lesser known titles such as Quo Vadis, Aida ?, Best Life Online has compiled the 10 best films of the year, as rated by critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

10. SHIVA BABY

Emma Seligman makes directing debut with Shiva Baby, “a superlative sitcom that portrays the identity issues of Jewish families in New York.” Rachel Sennott leads the cast of the film, which can be seen on Filmin.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

9. THE MITCHELL FAMILY VS. THE MACHINES

The Mitchells Against the Machines is an animated film directed by Michael Rianda and Jeff Rowe. The film, available on Netflix, follows a family who must face a technological insurrection.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

8. THE FATHER

Anthony Hopkins took the Oscar for best actor by The Father, a psychological drama written and directed by Florian Zeller. The feature film also features Olivia Colman in its cast.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

7. MINARI

Lee Isaac Chung directs Minari. Story of my family, family drama starring Steven Yeun. Youn Yuh-jung won the Oscar for best supporting actress.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

6. MARTIN LUTHER KING AND THE FBI

The documentary genre also sneaks into the list with Martin Luther King and the FBI, a production that investigates the surveillance operation that the US government imposed on Martin Luther King Jr. Samuel D. Pollard is the director.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 99%

5. MAJOR

The Major Documentary revolves around Musa Hadid, mayor of the de facto Palestinian capital Ramallah. It is directed by David Osit.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

4. SLALOM

The fourth place is occupied by Slalom, a sports drama starring Noée Abita and Jérémie Rénier. The French production is directed by Charlène Favier.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

3. WITHOUT PARTICULAR SIGNS

Mexico has crept into the classification with No particular signs. This drama about immigration It is directed by Fernanda Valadez and starring Mercedes Hernández and David Illescas.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

2. QUO VADIS, AIDA?

From Bosnia and Herzegovina comes Quo Vadis, Aida ?, tape by Jasmila Zbanic. The war drama set in the Balkan war It is headed by Jasna Djuricic.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

1. 76 DAYS

The best film according to critics is 76 Days, American documentary that investigates the beginning of the pandemic of coronavirus in Wuhan (China). Hao Wu and Weixi Chen are the filmmakers for the production.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

jvc