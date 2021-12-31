The advice of an expert to fulfill the resolutions of 2022 | Video | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Read transcript

for now we return to you,hope: this is almost overyear 2021, but already identifiedthe goals and resolutions havenext year 2021?what should we do toI put them together an expert incynical psychology tells us thatlet’s talk about the goals of2022, what to do to achieveour goals?>> it is important to recognize thaton january 1 we will not be onenew person. It is importantbe realistic.set goal stepssmall that we can measure andquantify.it is important to write, it is somethingthat we can share and that wecan help us engagebetter, either say ita friend.also be importantplan the details thatmany times we say that I wantlose weight.we don’t set a goalquantifiable.the detail is that on Mondays andWednesday I’m going tolate, when something veryvague and not very detailed, it iswe probably won’t.the probabilities to be establishedsome details.hope: how to identifythese real goals of thesurreal, because sometimeswe have impossible goals.>> especially this year sohard, it is important to workwith the things we control,that’s the real thing.days, but in the pandemic quiáit wasn’t real.this year is about the we go tothe same. how real it seemeddo something in my house, decidecontrol what I’m going to eat,instead of unreal things.have control over my time,if I have commitments with himwork, social. timereal that I can dedicate tothat goal.there is a very important part,keep it real and detailed.also have a group ofsupport. we have morechances of achieving thatgoal, if we share it withpeople who have a goalSimilary.that can help usmotivate us, to feel moreresponsible.hope: cals are themost common minds of theLatinos?>> I said that losing weight isanother would dedicate more timeto family or childrenbecause we are a community thatwe work a lot. above allthis year, one of the goals is