The best and worst investments of 2021

Admin 15 hours ago Technology Leave a comment 35 Views

The markets closed a more than favorable year in the stock market, with the notable exception of China, of a rally of raw materials, except in precious metals, adverse for most currencies at their cross against the dollar and unfortunate for the whole of the bonds.

The diversity and complexity of the markets makes it difficult to complete a year round in all areas. The economic recovery undertaken since the worst moments of the pandemic last year has generalized the increases in most markets.

Monthly

after 14.99 €


Annual

Christmas offer

1 year € 45 (before € 90)


Or sign up with your Google account in two clicks

Already Premium? Beautify

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

This is how you will stop paying your Spotify fee in 2022

At this stage of the markets, it is known to all participants that those applications …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved