The best memes against Adela Micha due to the discharge of Silvia Pinal

After making it known that Silvia Pinal was hospitalized for a contagion of COVID-19, the journalist Adela Micha was in the eye of the hurricane for controversial comments with which he assured that the life of The Diva of Mexico he was in his last days.

But nevertheless, the future of the actress was not the one that the journalist commentedSince, on the afternoon of December 29, it was reported that Silvia Pinal was discharged after having been hospitalized for a week.

Given this, netizens recalled the comments of the host of The Saga Y they packed social networks with memes with which they mentioned that Adela Micha regretted of that embarrassing and controversial moment.

The news about his discharge from the hospital was made known by his eldest daughter, Sylvia Pasquel, who rrevealed that they preferred to take The Diva of Mexico to your home instead of him staying “in another normal therapy room.”

“I found out that he is going to leave the hospital, I guess he must be coming home by now. What happened is that it was decided, instead of transferring her to another normal therapy room, it was better to take her home with all the care, “said Pasquel in an interview with the magazine. Who.

For its part, Televisa Shows reported through his Twitter account that the actress was taken home in a ambulance and the medical assistance necessary for you to continue your recovery in the company of your family.

Likewise, Pasquel announced that his mother will remain in strict isolation, with only a few visits a day and their respective nurse. This measure was taken by the doctor who has been in charge of the lead actress since you fear that your patient may catch some bacteria.

“We can only visit it once in the morning and once in the afternoon, a single person, you cannot approach her, she has to have the healthy distance and you also have to disguise as an astronaut”, He commented.

The protagonist of The Devil Between The Legs he also mentioned that No one can approach Pinal since it is not yet negative for the virusHowever, he assured that his evolution has been so favorable that he can continue his treatments from home.

“I will be in contact with her via Zoom and it’s better because I can talk to her and she can see me on the screen instead of everyone being there in disguise, “he said.

It should be remembered that the statements that the media targeted Adela Micha after she went viral and despite the fact that these came to light on December 22, the social media users have not tired of reminding you of the awkward moment.

Specifically, the journalist said “I think he’s going to die already”And asked his team to start putting together a special in case he passed away.

After receiving hundreds of criticisms for his “lack of tact” and for having anticipated a fatal event, Adela Micha has already offered a public apology on his official Twitter account.

“It was never my intention to hurt anyone, much less the Pinal family that I love and admire so much. I sincerely offer an apology and from the bottom of my heart I wish that Silvia Pinal, with whom I have had a relationship for many years, is well and recovers soon, “he wrote.

