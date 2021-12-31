The coach that Carlos Prono recommends to Olimpia

The exporter Carlos Prono was the one in charge of recommending Pedro Troglio to Olympia so his word is of the utmost respect in the ranks of the Olympian cadre.

Behind the goodbye by Troglio of the albo team since he signed him San Lorenzo, Today the 34 times champion of Honduras have started with the search for a new helmsman.

Carlos Prono is an idol in the Olimpia fans, he lives in Honduras and although he is not a representative, his voice is respected and therefore today he has suggested what he considers should be the new technical director for the best Honduran soccer team.

“I knew Pedro Solo by name, his career as a soccer player, but when Olimpia lost the tournament with Manolo Keosseian, I called a businessman and told him that we had to bring a coach for a drastic change, he gave me several names and among them Pedro Troglio ”, he declared in Diario Diez when recalling the way he recommended Troglio.

And he added: “It was something instantaneous, this is the coach for Olimpia, I see how he lives the games, he will stand before the squad and they will see him with very important respect for his career. So far my thing came, then he contacted Troglio to see if he was interested, but I was the one who gave the name Pedro Troglio and it has been a success”.

Carlos Prono dared to recommend the possible new coach to the Olimpia board of directors.

“It seems to me that Olimpia at that time needed a coach with the characteristics of Troglio, one who would win beyond form and that was the profile. Today it seems to me that the team is sweet, winning and I think it needs a coach like Ángel Comizzo“Said the former Argentine goalkeeper.

“Comizzo was multi-champion with River, he played in Mexico and champion, he was in the Troglio era in 1990, a goalkeeper, and an important personality. His characteristic is different from Pedro’s. Comizzo likes possession more, playing with young and dynamic players like Troglio, but football is more elaborate than direct; that does not mean that it is better “, he analyzed.