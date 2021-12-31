The Cruz Azul forward to whom America said no in this market

The parade of names of the Stove Soccer does not brake for the Eagles of America. To the players mentioned to occupy the position of winger on the right (Darwin Machís, Joaquín Montecinos, Agustín Canobbio, among others), a forward center was added to which Blue Cross I would intend to rule out in the current winter market.

According to a report by El Sniper from the RECORD newspaper, Bryan angle, who would be in full conflict with the celestial, would have been offered to the institution cream blue by the authorities of the cast in question, to which a fault fell quite badly to one of the pre-season practices directed by Juan Reynoso Guzman.

“After the show Angle who did not show up to train because of his shorts, the decision is not to renew and send him away at once. Well, not that far. My rotten ear tells me that they are offering Cuco in several clubs, including the America“said the column cited above in the publication of this Thursday, December 30.

However, always based on the RECORD report, the Eagles assumed that they do not need an element with the characteristics of Bryan angle, reason for which they denied the proposal. It is worth clarifying that the focus of attention in the passing book is mainly focused on an offensive player who can project down the right wing.

America decided to face the first half of 2021 with the forwards it has

While negotiations continue for one or two more reinforcements, the board of directors and coaching staff of the Eagles of America, decided that he will face the Grita Mexico C22 Tournament of Liga MX with the forwards he has on his squad. That is, neither Henry Martin, neither Roger Martinez neither Federico Viñas, barring a tempting enough offer, they will leave in Coapa.