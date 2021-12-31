The dangerous challenge that Alexa threw to a 10-year-old girl and made Amazon change its settings

Amazon had to update its voice assistant Alexa after the device challenged a 10-year-old girl in the United States to touch the pins of a plug half inserted to the electrical current with a coin.

The suggestion came after the girl asked Alexa to give her “a challenge to perform.”

