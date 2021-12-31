The Electric Power Authority places Unit 6 of the Costa Sur plant into service | Agencies

The Electric Power Authority (PREPA) began today, Thursday, the synchronization process of Unit 6 of the Central Costa Sur, which is located in the town of Guayanilla.

This component broke down in August, which caused the thermoelectric plant to go out of service, severely limiting the country’s energy capacity, for which the public corporation was forced to carry out selective blackouts to avoid breakdowns in other of its facilities.

“We have reached a goal, but this does not end here, our commitment is to continue working with our generating plants, offering them the conservation and repairs necessary to maintain the reliability of the electrical system in order to supply the basic energy service for the consumers of the Isla ”, stated in written statements the executive director of the public corporation, Josué A. Colón Ortiz.

PREPA personnel starred this morning in a demonstration of the unit’s startup process, considered one of the main components of electricity generation in Puerto Rico’s energy system, through a live broadcast on social networks.

The process, classified as a “gradual and complex” one, by the executive director, began with the pressurization of the boiler, where various components of the thermodynamic cycle were verified and then the boiler was pressurized and the break-in process began, verifying the operational parameters of the turbine, which eventually began to rotate at synchro speed.

At the moment, PREPA seeks to reach 20% of the unit’s load, which in this case is 100 MW.

“The more efficient and cost-effective PREPA units are repaired and come into service, the more stable the cost of electricity will be,” said Colón Ortiz.

The repair of Unit 6, specifically a rotor, cost $ 2.8 million and the installation of the part raised the expense of the repair process to $ 5 million.

The fault originated from the failure of one of the protection systems that prevent a unit’s capacitor from returning to the turbine after a failure in a 115,000-volt transmission line, PREPA explained when the repaired equipment arrived in August 2021.

Among the works that were carried out during the months of September to December to Unit 6 included maintenance and repairs to the boiler, air preheaters, funnel, ducts, induced draft fans and forced draft fans, and all auxiliary equipment, such as turbine-driven feed pumps, condenser circulation pumps, boiler circulation pump, and boiler and turbine valves.

During the months that the rotor was under repair, various works were completed to the unit, such as enabling the water induction protection system, calibrating the turbine vibration sensors, repairing the 6-2 Water feed pump and repairing the condenser circulation pump 6-1. Also, as part of the conservation work, tests were carried out on the turbine protection system.

“The work carried out by the technical personnel of the Authority surpassed 60 employees in 12-hour shifts. Also, the technical staff of the company that was hired to repair the rotor traveled to Puerto Rico and worked 12-hour shifts, ”said the executive director.