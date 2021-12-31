The girl asked Alexa (Amazon) for a challenge and proposed to put a coin in the socket

The surfer Kristin Livdahl published a screenshot on Sunday, December 26 in which it was evidenced that her daughter asked Alexa to recommend a popular challenge and Amazon’s virtual assistant replied to put a coin between the electricity plug and a phone charger.



The Alexa, built into an Echo Dot, took the information of the dangerous challenge from the portal ourcommunitynow.com and said: “The challenge is easy: plug a phone charger about halfway into an outlet, then touch with a penny the exposed points“.

OMFG My 10 year old just asked Alexa on our Echo for a challenge and this is what she said. pic.twitter.com/HgGgrLbdS8 – Kristin Livdahl (@klivdahl) December 26, 2021

From the ‘Amazon Help’ Twitter account they responded to the shocked mother and they asked him to contact them to fix the matter.

A spokesperson for the technology giant told the Indy100 portal that “customer trust is at the center of everything we do and Alexa is designed to provide accurate, relevant and useful information to customers “.

“As soon as we realized thise mistake, we take quick action to fix it“Added the Amazon spokesperson.

Indy100 recalled that said popular challenge appeared on the aforementioned website in 2020 in an article about dangerous challenges on TikTok.

For his part, another netizen asked Kristin Livdahl if her 10-year-old daughter had managed to put the coin in the electricity socket, to which he answered no, because fortunately she was next to him.

“I was there and I yelled: No, Alexa, no! as if it were a dog. My daughter says she’s too smart to do something like that anyway”The mother wrote on her Twitter.