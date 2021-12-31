The heartfelt message of the daughter of “Professor Jirafales” for a new anniversary of his death

The daughter of the actor and comedian from Chespirito, Veronica AguirreHe confessed that it is impossible for him not to think of his father during these December dates where we all remember our loved ones. With much heartbreak he also thanked the fans for keeping the image of the comedian alive.

Rubén Aguirre, Professor Jirafales, was an exemplary father and a formidable husband. His daughter Veronica he remembers that he was married to Consuelo de los Reyes for 57 years. As the head of the household, the comedian always tried to keep his family as united as possible where the December times were of great reunions and love.

Veronica Daughter of the famous Chespirito character said in an interview on the first-hand program “at the end of years, you tend to make a recount, memories come to you, memories come to you. If you are surprised, a person as important and as great as my dad, how can you not miss him ”.

“My father Rubén Aguirre was a person who always looked on the positive side despite setbacks, such as those he experienced in his final days. It also highlighted him as a very generous person. “When I think of him, frankly I mean it to you, I think of him with joy, with pride, more than with sadness,” he added. Veronica.

According to account Veronica Aguirre the great Professor Jirafales, Rubén Aguirre, passed away at the age of 82. The actor spent his last days at his home in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. Unfortunately, the comedian saw his health deteriorate after suffering a car accident in 2007, which caused him to be in a wheelchair.

Aguirre He also suffered from diabetes and required gallbladder surgery, according to close relatives. His fame and fortune began to unbalance, since his medical interventions were quite expensive. He tried to obtain the support of the National Association of Actors of Mexico, a union of which he was a part, however, he did not receive much interest.