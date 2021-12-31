The Mercer Hotel: the accommodation located in the heart of Soho in New York

New York location and vibe: that’s right The Mercer Hotel. If what you are looking for is to feel that you are part of this known New York area, at the corner of Prince and Mercer Street, is The Mercer Hotel, an accommodation that will make you believe that SoHo It is your second home and, without a doubt, one of the best hotels to stay in the Big Apple.

The district of SoHo It is one of the most emblematic of Manhattan, a glamorous neighborhood that houses the oldest buildings in the city and is the setting for film productions. Its streets exude an unparalleled artistic spirit, its boutiques make it a shopping mecca, and its iron and brick architecture makes this place unique.

Courtesy of The Mercer Hotel.

This hotel – one of the properties of André Balazs– honors all the attributes of its location and offers a restful experience that will make your trip unforgettable. The enclosure has 74 rooms full of elegance, subtlety and intimacy. It has different types of loft-rooms that fit your needs. You can enjoy one with a view of the patio or another that allows you to admire the cobbled streets of the city; one with fireplace, French windows or Juliet balcony. Of course, be sure that they are all bright, with a great sense of space and a cozy decoration.

Suite at The Mercer Hotel in New York. Courtesy of The Mercer Hotel.

The Mercer also offers a wide range of amenities (such as room service, private trainers, beauty treatments, spa and more) that will make you put stress aside. In addition, the hotel is pet-friendly and provides walking services, so you will not have to separate or worry about your faithful friend. East red brick lodge and six floors, in addition to combining perfectly with the outside environment, it will undoubtedly give you the feeling of living in a loft in the most chic neighborhood in the city that never sleeps.