The moving message from Beatriz Solís to Marco Antonio Solís for his birthday

This December 29, Marco Antonio Solís turned 62 years old and his eldest daughter left him a moving message on his social networks. “You are the man who made me breathe, the one who gave me life and the one I love the most in my day to day life. You are the one who has always taught me to be stronger, sometimes even unconsciously ”the Latina began.

“Today on your birthday and I always want you to know that I have you on my mind … My love is the greatest gift I can give you. Although sometimes time prevents me from hugging you. I love you daddy ”continued Beatriz Solís.

“Happy birthday dear dad, thank you for everything you have taught me on my way. I love you, today and for the rest of my days…. ” The singer ended with her tender message to Marco Antonio. The posting easily surpassed the barrier of 9 thousand likes and almost 400 comments in just a few hours.

Among the most prominent messages you received Solis In its publication, the most prominent was that of the Costa Rican actress and host Maribel Guardia who commented: “Happy birthday !!! What beautiful words for your dad ”.

Another who left a tender and extensive message to Buki was his youngest daughter, Marla Solis who shared two photos with the interpreter of “If you had not gone” and this message: “My dear father, Today we celebrate your existence and everything that makes you special. You have taught me how to be here and now. Since I was little, you would stop to smell the roses and watch the sun go down. Totally pleased with the aroma and taste of your coffee in each awakening- I admire the way you have always alchemized your curiosities, pains and confusions in an art that heals and brings us back to ourselves. You have taught me to walk hand in hand with my inner child, never to lose it. You have taught me not to seek perfection. That our longest journey is from the mind to the heart and our full and authentic expression is the art that returns us to love … to everything that resides within, around and outside of us. You have taught me how contagious and unconditional love is. That the most important things in life are not visible to the eye, they are felt. There is so much I can say, but I just wanted to share a little bit of why I love you! “