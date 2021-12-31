The moving message from Beatriz Solís to Marco Antonio Solís for his birthday

Admin 11 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 28 Views

This December 29, Marco Antonio Solís turned 62 years old and his eldest daughter left him a moving message on his social networks. “You are the man who made me breathe, the one who gave me life and the one I love the most in my day to day life. You are the one who has always taught me to be stronger, sometimes even unconsciously ”the Latina began.

“Today on your birthday and I always want you to know that I have you on my mind … My love is the greatest gift I can give you. Although sometimes time prevents me from hugging you. I love you daddy ”continued Beatriz Solís.

Topics

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

VIRAL VIDEO | moving gesture: delivery man earns applause from the networks by fulfilling the dream of a child with autism | social networks | Trends | United States | USA | nnda nnrt | VIRAL

The holiday season continues to give away gestures that can make someone very happy. This …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved