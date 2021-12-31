The new position that Miguel Herrera invents for Córdova and that is how it was for Tigres

Miguel Herrera changed Sebastián Córdova’s position in the debut with Tigres

December 30, 2021 · 2:20 p.m.

The Mexican flyer, Sebastian Cordova, had his first preparation match with the jersey of Tigers, although he did not play in his usual position as he did in America or the Mexican team. Miguel Herrera surprised with the tactical stop.

Sebastian Cordova appeared as a containment flier, a position he adopted in the America during a period when the cadre directed by Miguel Herrera it looked like a hospital. The result was very productive.

For the Louse it is important to analyze the change of positions of several of its elements if required and with the line of attack that Tigres has, Miguel Herrera bet on line 4, with Guido Pizarro and Sebastián Córdova as recovery flyers.

How did Tigres do in Sebastián Córdova’s debut?

Tigres won with a resounding 6 to 0 over Venados, demonstrating the attacking strength of the feline team. Miguel Herrera trusts that the 4-4-2 system will work with its elements, although it is not ruled out that it may move to the system thanks to the vast staff it has.

