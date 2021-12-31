The only 3 players to reach 36,000 points in history

LeBron James surpassed 36,000 points and joined a group of two players who achieved at least this number in NBA history. Michael Jordan did not.

In the records, records and marks of the NBA there are few occasions in which Michael Jordan it does not rank first. One of these is the list of the top scorers in history what has to ‘Air’ in fifth place and out of the Top-3 that includes LeBron James.

One of the records that reflects LeBron’s legacy is being the youngest player to reach 36,000 points. The star of Los angeles lakers ranks third on the list of the highest-scoring players of all time.

Michael Jordan played for 15 seasons in the NBA and scored 32,292 points to rank fifth among the top scorers in history. Kobe Bryant is fourth with 33,643 units and higher are the only three players who scored at least 36,000 points.

Until the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, December 31, LeBron James has scored 36,038 points in 19 NBA seasons to be part of the only 3 players who reached at least 36 thousand units.

The only 3 players who reached at least 36 thousand points in NBA history

LeBron James joins Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with 36,928 and 38,387 points, respectively, as the only 3 players to reach 36,000 units or more in NBA history.