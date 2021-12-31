The practical joke that Nicolás López made to Gignac and that is how the French reacted

Nicolás López played a joke on Gignac in Tigres’ practices

December 30, 2021 11:15 a.m.

Tigers continues to prepare the team for what the start of the Clausura 2022 tournament will mean. Nicolas Lopez, feline forward, played a prank on his partner André-Pierre Gignac, something that surprised the French.

Although the heart of André-Pierre Gignac is with Tigers, he does not forget the club of his loves in France, Olympique de MarseilleTherefore, the Tooth would play a joke on him, using his son to do it.

The son of Nicolas Lopez appeared playing soccer with the son of André-Pierre Gignac, when the French forward noticed that the son of the Tooth was wearing the shirt of the PSG, eternal rival of OM, it was there when Gignac He asked whose son he was and why does he wear that outfit.

Was it all the work of Nicolás López?

The little boy, with the innocence that characterizes him, assured that his father told him to wear that shirt. When he approached Nicolas Lopez confirmed it before the questions of Gignac. In the background you could hear the words of the Tooth: “I told him to put that one on to annoy Fatty.”

