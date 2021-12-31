The Prosecutor’s Office notifies Rafael Correa of ​​the initiation of a preliminary investigation into a embezzlement related to the Sucre and Álex Saab compensation system | Politics | News

Members of the Assembly’s Audit Commission delivered to the Prosecutor’s Office, on December 14, the approved report of the Álex Saab case.

“I have just been notified with a preliminary investigation of the” SUCRE case “, one more cantinflada (there are already 48) paid forhear the Ecuadorian people. Ecuadorian justice, a circus, members of the majority of the Assembly Supervision Commission, part of the clowns ”.

With that message on his personal Twitter account, former President Rafael Correa announced this Thursday afternoon, of the notification made by the Attorney General’s Office, because a previous investigation was opened against him for the crime of embezzlement.

The preliminary phase of investigation against Correa and other public officials of his government is opened days after the assembly members of the Assembly’s Supervision Commission National Fernando Villavicencio (independent), Ana Belén Cordero (CREO) and Bruno Segovia (independent) delivered to the Prosecutor the approved report of the Álex Saab case, a regional compensation system known as Sucre, Foglocons.

The Sucre system was promoted by the then presidents of Ecuador and Venezuela, Rafael Correa and Hugo Chávez, respectively. Our country apparently would have transacted only with Venezuela for more than $ 2,500 million. At the moment Álex Saab is detained in the United States.

In the document submitted, it is stated that by order of the plenary session of the Permanent Commission for Political Control and Supervision, in a session of December 13, the “Report on the Sucre – Foglocons case control process” was approved. Among the recommendations that were made, the Office of the Prosecutor in the scope of its powers investigate the commission of crimes such as money laundering of assets, illicit enrichment, tax fraud, influence peddling, organized crime, unjustified private enrichment, among others.

The Prosecutor’s Office, on December 22, responded to the Assembly’s Audit Committee, informing that by virtue of the information sent in the report of the audit process “case SUCRE – Foglocons ”has ordered the start of a preliminary investigation for the crime of embezzlement.

According to Assemblyman Villavicencio, the list of those who will be investigated by the National Court Jurisdiction Unit of the Prosecutor’s Office is headed by former President Correa, whom he described as the intellectual co-author of the Sucre unitary compensation system. He clarified that the participation of former officials of the Central Bank, the National Customs Service, the Internal Revenue Service, the Superintendencies of Banks and Companies, among others.

The Audit Commission, according to legislator Belén CorderoWhat he identified is that funds were available from the banks ‘international reserve, depositors’ money, to finance and use the Sucre system. “Putting Venezuela to change for operations in the Sucre system is what happened,” said the member of the Commission.

The Commission recommended that the Prosecutor’s Office investigate and determine the responsibilities of those who exercised the position of Superintendent of Companies between the periods 2010 to 2014. It is explained that the reason would be that “they allowed the creation of new companies without support from any nature, in order to use the Sucre system and give illicit money the appearance of legality ”.

The Oversight Commission maintains that the Prosecutor’s Office must also observe the actions of the officials who served as Superintendent of Banks between 2010 and 2014, Well, it was said, they were in charge of monitoring and controlling the authorized operating banks in order for them to comply with due diligence with respect to their clients. (I)