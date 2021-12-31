The Rock talks about Vin Diesel’s “manipulative” attempt to get him back to “Fast”

The Rock actor, Dwayne Johnson, has accused Vin Diesel of being manipulative in his attempt to return the WWE icon to the “Fast & Furious” franchise. Recall that Diesel recently asked The Rock to return to take his role as Luke Hobbs. However, Dwayne has rejected Vin’s plea and stated that he is not the least bit interested in getting back into the role.

In November, Diesel took to Instagram to write that the time had come and that the world was waiting for “Fast & Furious 10,” where he also mentioned that his children call The Rock “Uncle Dwayne” and every holiday The Rock them. send your best wishes. “My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the end of Fast 10. As you know, my kids refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There isn’t a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send good wishes… but the time has come. The legacy awaits, ”Diesel wrote.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson added that Diesel’s post was just one example of how manipulative he can be. In an interview with CNN, The Rock revealed that he has no interest in reprising his role as Hobbs. The former WWE Champion explained that in June, he told Diesel about his decision not to return to the franchise.

Vin Diesel and The Rock have starred in several Fast & Furious films together

“I was very surprised by Vin’s recent post. Last June, when Vin and I didn’t connect via social media, I told him directly, and privately, that I would not be returning to the franchise … I spoke privately with my partners at Universal as well, all of whom were very supportive. by understanding the problem, ”La Roca said.

The Rock and Vin were part of seven “Fast & Furious” movies together. Initially, the two men had a good bond, when the “Fast & Furious” franchise began, but things eventually took a turn for the worse and the couple had consequences. The last Rock movie as part of the Fast & Furious franchise was “Hobbs and Shaw.” He made his franchise debut with 2011’s “Fast Five” and starred in several other Fast & Furious films, including Fast & Furious 6 and 7.