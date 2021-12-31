The seven cryptocurrencies that rise 15 times more than bitcoin

Image of cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin reaches the end of the year with a 65% increase, a revaluation that stands out among the lowest of those registered by the 25 largest cryptocurrencies in 2021. None of them presents a negative balance in the year, and seven exceed 1,000% rally.

The year ending has universalized investment in cryptocurrencies. Traditional entities redouble their efforts to meet the growing demand of their clients for different investment alternatives in the crypto universe. The range of in