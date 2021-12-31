‘The Squid Game’, ‘Don’t Look Up’ and ‘The Witcher’: The Top 20 Netflix Movies and Series in 2021

The selection is based on the “critical position” of fans and users of the Rotten Tomatoes film and television review and review portal.

The American review and review website for film and television Rotten Tomatoes released the 20 Netflix movies and series that, according to the opinion and “critical position” of fans and users of the portal, were the best of this 2021.

The list is headed by the South Korean series ‘The Squid Game’, the most watched premiere in Netflix’s history, with 111 million views since its departure on September 17. It is followed by ‘Arcane’, a series of adventures set in the universe of the video game ‘League of Legends’ that arrived on the streaming service on November 6.

In third and fourth place are the films ‘The army of the dead’ and ‘Don’t look up’, released in May and December respectively. Fantasy drama series ‘The Witcher’, whose second season premiered this month, ranks fifth.

The list is completed by the following productions:

‘Red Alert’ (‘Red Notice’)

‘Don’t worry, I’ll take care of you’ (‘I Care a Lot’)

‘Midnight Mass’

‘The Power of the Dog’ (‘The Power of the Dog’)

‘You’

‘The Woman in the Window’ (‘The Woman in the Window’)

‘Guilty’ (‘The Guilty’)

‘The Money Heist’

‘Cowboy Bebop’

‘The Sinner’

‘Lupine’

‘The Mitchell family vs. the machines’ (‘The Mitchells vs. The Machines’)

‘The harder the fall’ (‘The Harder They Fall’)

‘Tigre blanco’ (‘The White Tiger’)

‘The Dig’

