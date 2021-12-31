The theft of 2 million euros in NFT unleashes the controversy crypto (and the joking in networks)

Toddkramer has had 16 digital avatars stolen. It would be an unimportant anecdote that could be solved by duplicating those images, if it were not because they were some of the world’s most sought after NFTs (‘non-fungible tokens’), the Bored Ape and Mutant Ape Yacht Club collections, plus a Cloonex. Media specialized in cryptocurrencies estimate that the total value of the stolen files is around 600 ethers, the cryptocurrency of Ethereum, something that translates into about 2.2 million euros, according to the calculations of the specialized medium ‘Cointelegraph’.

As the affected person, a New York collector of crypto art, explained in his Twitter account, the origin of the theft is in a ‘phishing’ attack. This means that you interacted on a fake page – believing it was the original one – so that the intruders managed to impersonate your identity and make purchases and sales on your behalf. This is how they managed to access the ‘hot wallet’, a digital wallet that allows different operations with the cryptocurrencies owned by the user.

“Lesson learned: you have to use a ‘hard wallet”, Toddkramer has written, referring to the physical wallets that fulfill this same function and are more secure, since they are not available on the internet, but they have to be plugged into the computer and manually approve each transaction.

If you don’t know what an NFT is, think of it as an accreditation for identify and authenticate the ownership of a certain digital elementBe it a newspaper article, a video or, as is the case, some pictures of monkeys. These are minted – that is, registered – using ‘blockchain’ technology and acquire a market value that fluctuates according to supply and demand, similar to what a stock market could be.

@NFTX_ these apes and mutants have been stolen and flagged on @opensea please remove from your liquidiry pool

In the robbery, eight NFTs have been stolen from the original collection, Bored Ape Yacht Club, which is the most valued and the one that concentrates most of the theftThese pieces are valued at 497 ethers (1.88 million dollars). This user also had seven avatars taken from the spinoff series Mutant Ape Yacht Club, which are estimated to be priced at 79 ethers (about $ 300,000).

As this newspaper has already said, these are two of the juiciest collections on the market, which has revalued the prices of NFTs dramatically in just a few months. Each Bored Ape went on sale for $ 300 (0.08 ethers) and today the cheapest does not fall below 250,000. Both NFT series are the world’s top two by transaction volume in the last 24 hours, according to CryptoSlam. In this period, the first has moved seven million dollars and the second 6.2, leaving third place for ‘Axie Infinity’, the crypto game par excellence.

A London art gallery exhibits one of the Bored Ape Yacht Club’s works. (EFE / Facundo Arrizabalaga)

The attraction for the buyer is not only to obtain ownership of the monkey and its consequent speculation (although it is a great incentive for many). Having one of these NFTs also means be part of an exclusive and elitist club. And this goes from obtaining free new NFTs – the Mutant Ape were one of them – that end up being worth hundreds of thousands of dollars to access to certain events or to purchases of clothes with the aesthetics of these monkeys, which are already a symbol of status in this world.

The other part of the robbery, less substantial, was a Cloonex avatar that looks like it has already been recovered. Carl Pei, co-founder of One Plus, alerted Toddkramer that he had bought it for 17 ehthers ($ 65,000) and made himself available to solve this part of the mess.

17 eth – Carl Pei (@getpeid) December 30, 2021

The crypto controversy is served

“I have been hacked. Please help,” wrote this collector on his social networks, where he mentioned some people in charge of OpenSea, the ‘marketplace’ where the stolen monkeys were being sold. For now, this platform has frozen avatars. For some, this means taking them off the market, losing their value and making it easier for them to return to Troddkramer. Instead, others point out that they could be sold in any other NFT market.

Outside of the crypto world, it is normal for such an intervention to seem logical, but OpenSea’s decision has not been well seen from the inside and has rekindled an unresolved debate: what to do about NFT thefts? The most enthusiastic about this digital environment consider that what happened in this case is an interference by an actor on a market that, they defend, should be fully decentralized, and this action is just the opposite.

“You have shown us the true face of Ethereum. It is another centralized system of totalitarian slavery. A tool of oppression and corruption, no different from what was written in the ‘Communist Manifesto’ or ‘My fight’. Represents everything that bitcoin came to destroy “, has ugly a ‘bitcoiner’ account. Others have been softer: “Then, Like you screwed up, now buyers have frozen assets? I don’t like that OpenSea can do this. I’m sorry for you, but we must all take responsibility for our actions in the new world of Web3. ”

“We have your JPG”

Toddkramer, the one affected by the robbery, has already deleted most of the tweets in which he told his story. The reason? The joking had become widespread. “Twitter is ruthless,” he wrote in a post that he also deleted shortly after. “Shouldn’t you change your profile picture? It seems a bit disrespectful to whoever the new owner is,” ironic a tweeter, since the image is practically identical both for the owner and for the rest: it is in the certification of the property where the key is.

Pulling this thread, there are those who have gone a little further and he has even dedicated a poster to it: “We have your JPG”.

It is not the only robbery story (or simply bizarre) that has surrounded the NFTs this year, which has been when they have become known to the general public, reaching their peak. For example, a few weeks ago, the owner of one of Bored Ape’s NFTs He was wrong to put the sale price. Instead of 75 ethereums ($ 300,000), he misspelled the comma and set it at 0.75 ($ 3,000), which was already 10 times what it cost him, but a long way from the pitch he had planned. He barely had time to repair the bug: a ‘bot’ prepared to sign bargains took over the monkey in seconds.