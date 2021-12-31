The top-of-the-range Intel Alder Lake-P CPU is able to stand up to the Apple M1 Max

Industry rumors indicate that the family’s top-of-the-range CPU Intel Alder Lake-P, that is, the range of low-energy CPUs for laptops (28W), will be able to stand up to Apple’s top-of-the-range SoC, and this is none other than the Apple M1 Max, with an energy consumption that ranges between 40 and 45W.

This information comes from a very reliable source in the industry such as Raichu (@OneRaichu), who indicates that at the CPU level, we are talking about how it will be able to face its main rival in the market in the most popular performance tests such as Cinebench, Geekbench or SPEC.

If this is true, and if there are no leaks before, hopefully next week Intel do some comparison with which until recently it was one of its main partners, which abandoned the x86 architecture to seek success developing its own chips based on the ARM architecture. For now it is a success, but Intel has stepped on the accelerator and you want to show Apple that x86 architecture was not as dead as they thought and that Intel Alder Lake-P will seek to lead its market segment.

The top-of-the-range CPU in question is the Intel Core i7-1280P, which offers a configuration of 14 cores and 20 threads of performance that are distributed in the form of 6 high-performance cores (P-Core) next to 8 energy efficient cores (E-Core) at a Base / Turbo frequency that should be around 2.00 / 4.70 GHz.

In the first benchmarks that we have seen of this CPU, in Geekbench, with frequencies lower than what it should reach, it reaches a mononucleus performance of 1698 points and a multicore score of 9864 points. That is to say, that in a respective way, it offers a -1.7%/-8.2% yield regarding a AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, a high-performance processor for desktop computers, while in a second benchmark it reached 1831/9840 points, which implies being 6% faster on single core, and 8.4% slower on multicore compared to AMD CPU.

This performance is very similar to that of the Apple M1 Max, which in said benchmark, and in its commercial version, manages to outperform the AMD CPU.