The transsexual swimmer Lia Thomas generates rejection in her environment and opens the debate in the US

The swimming world is focused on that case. And in the United States Attention was massively focused on the case of Lia Thomas. The swimmer, who until 2019 competed as a man and was part of the men’s team at the University of Pennsylvania for three years, changed sex and now returned to participate in an official competition between women. The process included the year of treatment to suppress testosterone. He followed all the rules. But the controversy does not stop.

In November 2021 the controversy began. Lia is 22 years old and was born in Austin, Texas, and received many samples of rejection from the swimming environment. USA Swimming Federation judge Cynthia Millen resigned her position in protest of this case. “I do not mean to criticize Lia, whatever happens, she is a daughter of God, a precious person, but It is a male body swimming against the female. That male body can never change. That male body will always be a male body, ”he complained.

Lia, when she still maintained her male identity (his name was Will), broke records both at her university and in the Ivy League. (NCAA sports conference made up of eight private universities in the Northeast United States). And he posted the best time of the season in the United States in the 200 free yards (a distance that is not competitive internationally by the decimal metric system).

The situation had such repercussions that the National University Sports Association (NCAA) received a letter signed by a group of parents of swimmers from the Pennsylvania team in which they referred to Thomas as a threat to women’s sport: “The precedent that is being set, in which women do not have a protected and equitable space to compete, is a direct threat to female athletes in all sports.”

Everything took on more relevance when the extenista interceded Martina Navratilova, who supported the former Olympic swimming champion and today lawyer and director of Champion Women, Nancy Lynn Hogshead. The former swimmer posted in the Daily Mail: “Transgender women should be allowed to compete in women’s sport, provided they can show that they have mitigated the athletic advantages that male puberty brings.”

She added: “As a civil rights attorney, I can assure you that it is not fair for transgender woman Lia Thomas to compete for the University of Pennsylvania in the NCAA. Their dominance of the female category is doing nothing to generate greater empathy in society for inclusive practices for the transgender community ”.

Navratilova shared her text on Twitter and mentioned about it: “ A fair and reasoned view of the inclusion of trans women in women’s sports, in my opinion. Well done Nancy! ”.

The specialized magazine Swimming World compared this situation with that of doping in the 70s by the swimmers of the Democratic Republic of Germany: “Despite the hormonal suppressants that it has taken according to the guidelines of the NCAA, Lia Thomas’ lead in male puberty has not been reduced by an adequate amount. The fact is, for almost 20 years, he built muscle and benefited from the naturally produced testosterone in his body. That force doesn’t disappear overnight, not even with a year of suppressors. In consecuense, Thomas dives into the water with an inherent advantage over the others. “

Thomas demonstrated overwhelming superiority after his appearance on the women’s swim circuit. At the Zippy Invitational Event in Akron, Ohio, finished 38 seconds ahead of her teammate, Anna Sofia Kalandaze, in the 1500 free. Lia won three competitions, with the country’s fastest time in two of them. And she stopped the clock at 1500 in 15m59s71 / 100, a time that would have allowed her to be sixth in the final of the Tokyo Games behind Katie Ledecky (15m37s34 / 100), the American Erica Sullivan (15m41s41 / 100), the German Sarah Kohler (15m42s91 / 100), Chinese Wang and Italian Quadarella.

Thomas argued that he felt he was transsexual as early as 2018: “There was a lot of uncertainty. I didn’t know what to do. I decided to swim that season as a man, without coming out of the closet, and that caused me a lot of anguish. I struggled, my mental health was not very good. I was very restless and felt trapped in my body. It was when I decided that the time had come to begin my transition. “

The following year he began hormonal treatment, but continued in the men’s category for a time until the NCAA approved his record and allowed the transfer to the women’s team. After Lia’s irruption, FINA, the international swimming federation, will appoint a group of specialists to develop a new guide on transgender women competing in women’s sports.

This is not the only debate that arose in the sport with transgender individuals: A former US special forces sergeant who transitioned to a woman (Alana McLaughlin) won a match with remarkable ease against professional MMA fighter Celine Provost. The famous British journalist Pierce Morgan contributed his thought in a Daily Mail editorial: “Celine Provost could have been assassinated as so-called ‘progressive feminists’ around the world welcomed and celebrated the event that could have caused it.”

