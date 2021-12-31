The ‘U’ reaches an agreement with the Bolivian team for the entire 2022 season

Jose Maria Carrasco, defender of the Bolivian National Team and champion with Independiente del Valle in Ecuador, will be a new player of the University of Chile, so confirmed Blooming, owner of your pass.

