The ‘U’ reaches an agreement with the Bolivian team for the entire 2022 season

Jose Maria Carrasco, defender of the Bolivian National Team and champion with Independiente del Valle in Ecuador, will be a new player of the University of Chile, so confirmed Blooming, owner of your pass.

According to information that comes from Bolivia the central defender of Blooming Jose Maria Carrasco He will reach the lay team to play the National Championship of Chile 2022. In addition, the vice president of the Bolivian cast, Jean Carla Terrazas, was in charge of ratifying it, indicating that everything is closed for the highland team to reach the ‘U’.

“We are aware and this Monday the physical certification of José María must be finalized to finalize his transfer. It is a fact, there is a pre-agreement of the University of Chile with Blooming so that the player starts on a loan with a purchase option for 80% of his pass, ”said Terrazas.

“He (Carrasco) had the bad luck of having that knee injury and being on the bench with Independiente del Valle. We are also happy that at the time he went abroad and I hope to keep the name of Bolivian football high by going to Chile, “he added.