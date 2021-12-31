The action of the Family Group that is listed on the Colombian Stock Exchange (BVC) will be suspended from the negotiations of this stock market as of next Monday, after a request for a public offer of acquisition (opa) of a maximum 4.2 percent of said company.

According to a communication sent by the market surveillance and control entity to the BVCInvestors are willing to pay 1,367 dollars for each paper company title, which at an exchange rate of 3,831 pesos represents about 5,237 pesos per share.

The interested parties, according to the Superfinancial, are willing to buy from one share to 46,621,537 ordinary shares of the issuer, for which they would pay about 244,200 million pesos (about 87.2 million dollars).

As it is recalled, at the end of April 2021 the Swedish multinational Essity announced the purchase of another 44 percent of Productos Familia, thereby achieving 94 percent control of this company based in Medellín. This multinational has been a shareholder of the Colombian firm since 1985 and until then it controlled 50 percent of its share capital.

