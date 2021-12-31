you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Currently, the Swedish multinational Essity controls 95 percent of Productos Familia.
Juan Pablo Rueda, ET
Currently, the Swedish multinational Essity controls 95 percent of Productos Familia.
Investors go for about 4.2% of the company. They will pay $ 1.36 for each share.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
December 31, 2021, 12:17 AM
The action of the Family Group that is listed on the Colombian Stock Exchange (BVC) will be suspended from the negotiations of this stock market as of next Monday, after a request for a public offer of acquisition (opa) of a maximum 4.2 percent of said company.
(Also read: Gilinski’s takeover bid, from a stock exchange debate to the media ring)
According to a communication sent by the market surveillance and control entity to the BVCInvestors are willing to pay 1,367 dollars for each paper company title, which at an exchange rate of 3,831 pesos represents about 5,237 pesos per share.
(You may also be interested in: Multinational Essity buys another 44% of Familia and reaches 94%)
The interested parties, according to the Superfinancial, are willing to buy from one share to 46,621,537 ordinary shares of the issuer, for which they would pay about 244,200 million pesos (about 87.2 million dollars).
As it is recalled, at the end of April 2021 the Swedish multinational Essity announced the purchase of another 44 percent of Productos Familia, thereby achieving 94 percent control of this company based in Medellín. This multinational has been a shareholder of the Colombian firm since 1985 and until then it controlled 50 percent of its share capital.
Time
December 31, 2021, 12:17 AM
DOWNLOAD THE TIME APP
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your national news mail and the world
MORE NEWSLETTERS
there was an error in the petition
Keep going down
to find more content
You got to content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of THE DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $ 900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.