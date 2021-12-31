These are the measures for travelers arriving in Colombia

The measures will apply to travelers arriving on cruise ships or on international flights. Photo: PHILL MAGAKOE

Given the increase in coronavirus cases in the country and the rapid spread of the omicron variant, the Ministry of Health decided, through resolution 2383 of 2021, to unify the measures that travelers arriving in Colombia should take into account. They will apply to those arriving on international flights and on cruise ships. (Read: Elements to understand, among the uncertainty, the “fourth peak” in Colombia)

The resolution indicates that both airport operators, airlines, air transport companies, customs agencies, territorial entities, port operators, cruise lines, Colombian Migration, Civil Aeronautics, the National Tracking Contact Center (CCNT), and Crewmembers and passengers must comply with these measures as of December 28, 2021.

In the case of cruise ships, Julián Fernández Niño, director of Epidemiology and Demography, explained that the measures are:

– Travelers 18 years of age and older who enter the country by sea through cruise ships, regardless of the time they stay in Colombia, must present the vaccination certificate or card with the complete scheme or at least with the beginning of the scheme. (You can see: Ómicron in Colombia: what to expect from the fourth peak of COVID-19?)

– All international travelers, whether nationals or not, 18 years of age or older who intend to enter the country, must present the result of the PCR test with a negative result, issued in advance no more than 72 hours before the time and date of boarding.

– All travelers must register in the Check-Mig app and must answer CCNR phone calls from line 1900.

– Travelers must fill out the Check-Mig when they want to enter the country.

Fernández Niño clarifies that these same measures apply to the crew of the boats and recommended the use of a mask at all times and for those over 60 years of age or people with comorbidities, preferably N95. (Also read: “Identification of omicron has been difficult given the high level of vaccination”: INS)

“In the event that the person presents symptoms associated with covid-19 during the cruise trip, they must report it to the crew, as well as refrain from disembarking in Colombia if they present respiratory symptoms, if they are suspected or had contact with a confirmed case of covid-19, or if it was subject to quarantine on the boat ”, he specified.