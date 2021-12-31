These balloons are the cheap alternative to satellite for taking aerial photos

Surely you’ve ever wondered how Google Maps and Street View photos are made. Since 2016 Google Maps uses satellite images Landsat 8 launched in 2013 by NASA. Now the Urban Sky company based in Colorado claims that it is capable of offering images with higher resolution than a satellite at a lower cost.

This is the Microballoon system

Each unit has small stratospheric balloon which is reusable and carries underneath a payload module that has a high-resolution downward-pointing camera. A balloon of 2.5 meters in diameter partially filled with helium that expands in volume as the balloon rises. When it reaches the desired altitude (above 18,288 meters) the helium will have already been able to expand and fill the entire balloon. It has some vents located at the bottom of the balloon so that any excess gas escapes and the balloon is able to stay at the desired altitude.

The Microballoon camera features a custom designed lens able to withstand the harsh conditions of the stratosphere. As the balloon moves horizontally, the camera rotates to capture the widest possible area of ​​the ground. The speed at which the camera rotates is determined by the speed of the balloon at each moment.