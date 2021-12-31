These were the best and worst stock and non-stock investments of 2021

The diversity and complexity of the markets makes it difficult to complete a year round in all areas. The economic recovery undertaken since the worst moments of the pandemic last year has generalized the increases in most markets.

Cryptocurrencies, commodities and the stock market have shone among the most revalued assets. But among the bearish exceptions, assets such as fixed income as a whole, Chinese equities, most currencies and precious metals stand out.

Bag

From a stock market point of view, 2021 has closed with revaluations much higher than usual. Investment firms tend to target returns close to the double digits. This time the most representative indices of Europe and the United States have shared increases that oscillate between 20% and 30%. The S&P 500 has risen 27%, down 22% from the pan-European Stoxx 600 Index.

The most vertiginous increases at the global level have been concentrated once again in small emerging markets, although the percentages suffer severe adjustments if they are adjusted in terms of dollars and inflation. Venezuela, with 344% progress, leads this ranking, according to data compiled by Refinitiv, ahead of Zimbabwe (+ 309%). Further away are the markets of Sri Lanka (+ 80%), Abu Dhabi (+ 68%) and Argentina (+ 63%).

Austria’s ATX, with a 39% revaluation, leads the increases among the most representative European national indices. At the opposite extreme, the Ibex stands out (+ 8%), the most lagging behind in Europe, and also at the bottom in the global ranking.

The prevailing rises in global equities have not prevented strong corrections such as the 14% suffered by an index the size of Hong Kong’s Hang Seng. The Chinese government’s crusade against big technology has taken its toll on one of the main Asian stock exchanges, Hong Kong. The Brazilian Bovespa, with -12%, precedes China’s CSI 300 index in this ranking, deflated 5% in the year. The interventionism of the Beijing authorities, the punishment of technology companies and the real estate crisis have taken off the rise in Chinese equities.

Cryptocurrencies and bonds, heads and tails

The spectacular balance that the behavior of world equities as a whole leaves in 2021 contrasts with the unfortunate result with which a more defensive market such as bonds dismissed the year. The historical levels of inflation in the main economies and the beginning of the new cycle of increases in interest rates have deflated the price of fixed income, which evolves in an inverse way to its interest.

The correction reaches 4.8% in the global bond market, taking as a reference the Bloomberg Barclays Aggregate Bond Index, a balance that makes 2021 the worst year since 1999 for fixed income as a whole.

Equities have benefited from this wave of divestments from fixed income. But it has not been the only market to attract millionaire investments. The incessant entry of institutional investors in the cryptocurrency market has caused, among other milestones, that none of the 25 largest digital currencies close 2021 with a negative balance in their price.

Bitcoin has appreciated 65%, despite the correction in recent months, and its biggest rival, ethereum, has raised this percentage to 420%. Other smaller cryptocurrencies have achieved stratospheric rises. Seven of the 25 largest digital currencies have exceeded 1,000% rally.

Commodities vs currencies

Practically the only traditional market that has been able to rival in the section of returns with cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin has been that of raw materials. The global economic recovery and supply problems have skyrocketed commodity prices, to the point of triggering an energy crisis.

The price of gas closes 2021 with a rally of 295%, according to the futures contracts in Europe. And this percentage could have been much higher even if it had not been for the 58% drop recorded in the last ten days of the year, from the highs reached on December 21.

The very vertical rise in gas in turn caused a shift in demand to alternative sources such as oil and coal. In the midst of the global decarbonization process, the year 2021 makes coal one of its star assets. Its price has soared 99% in 12 months.

Oil, like coal, has far removed the shadows of a possible decline from the decarbonization process. In 2021, the price of a barrel of Brent, a benchmark in Europe, has risen by 53%. The advance has been even more forceful, 57%, in the West Texas type barrel, a benchmark in the United States. The upturn in demand in full reactivation of the world economy and the production cuts applied by the OPEC + countries have increased upward pressure on the price of crude oil.

The difficult balance between supply and demand has also boosted the prices of industrial metals. Prices such as aluminum, nickel and copper share increases that range between 23% and 30%. In the case of agricultural raw materials, progress has been at similar or even higher levels, as is the case of cotton, which has shot up 47%. Corn and wheat have exceeded a 20% gain, and the uptrend has been practically overlooked in soybeans (+ 3%).

The only exception to the ready rally experienced this year by the commodities market has as its origin precious metals. The solid recovery of the financial markets in 2021 has reduced their attractiveness as safe havens, and the appreciation of the dollar has also affected their prices. Gold has closed the year with losses of 5%, its worst annual balance since 2015. Silver has suffered more pronounced falls, of 13%, and platinum of 10%.

Commodities such as oil have managed to avoid in their rally the downward pressures coming from the appreciation of the dollar, the currency that monopolizes the commodities market. The US currency has sealed, against the forecast, its best year since 2015.

Only the yuan, among the main world currencies, has managed to emerge stronger against the dollar in 2021. The Chinese currency has appreciated 2%. The British pound, with the final impulse of the rate hike adopted by the Bank of England, has minimized its falls to 1%. The euro, on the other hand, has lost 7% against the dollar, and the Japanese yen has deflated 11%.

The strength of the dollar has compounded the falls in the weaker emerging currencies if possible. At the top of the ranking of the most punished, the Turkish lira stands out. The currency has become one of the most bearish investments in a year, 2021, characterized by rises. Despite the sharp rebound at the end of the year, the Turkish lira closed the year with a 44% drop against the dollar. The government’s interventionism and the countercurrent strategy of drastically lowering the country’s interest rates, despite high levels of inflation, have caused investors to mistrust. The Argentine peso, with 18% drop, is among the most penalized currencies.