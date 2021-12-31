these wireless headphones are a hit on amazon

For only 20 euros you can take these good wireless headphones on Amazon, with a compact size and autonomy of 15 hours.

The bestseller lists of Amazon They offer us very useful information, since they discover us devices that are very worthwhile if you trust the criteria of other buyers. For example, we know that HOMSCAM QCY-T1 wireless headphones they are a good buy because they are always among the best sellers. Take advantage of the opportunity to get them, because now they are only worth 19.99 euros.

With about 24,000 reviews, this is cheap headphones that stand out for their compact size, their good sound quality and his autonomy of up to 15 hours. Its recommended sale price is 29.99 euros, but at the moment they go down to 19.99 euros to become a bargain.

Buy these good wireless headphones for only 20 euros

These headphones have a simple black designThey will go completely unnoticed when you have them on. In addition, having a compact size they are also very comfortable to use, you will hardly notice that you are wearing them. Another point in favor of your purchase are the silicone tips, which not only offer a good fit, they also help partly cancel outside noise. By the way, they come in three different sizes.

The HOMSCAM QCY-T1 also hear well, with a few Bluetooth 5.0 chips that allow good audio quality. They also have low latency, so they can be used if you are going to play. On the other hand, they make up a microphone that allows good communication during calls. As we said, they have Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, achieving a stable connection with the other device and with a range of up to 10 meters.

Another feature that we like about these headphones is that they have mono mode, so you can choose to use a single headset when doing other tasks. Thus, you can listen to music or make calls more safely. Also, the headphones have touch controls to control music playback remotely.

Finally, for only 20 euros these headphones offer autonomy that is not bad at all. They reach the 4 hours of continuous playback, that can become 15 hours with charging case. This cargo box is also compact in size, so it fits perfectly in any pocket, you can always carry it with you.

