They blame Latino who killed an invader neighbor by love triangle in New York in the middle of Christmas

A Staten Island (NYC) grand jury dismissed the case against Emmanuel “EJ” Díaz, who killed his neighbor Rafael Ramos in an argument over a woman, Christmas morning.

Diaz, 32, was acquitted yesterday of murder, strangulation, criminal obstruction and assault charges in the death of Ramos. (36)

“This reaffirms a person’s right to self-defense,” said to New York Post attorney Mark Fonte. “You have the right to defend yourself in your home from an armed intruder.”

The NYPD reported that Ramos had shown up at Diaz’s apartment at 1950 Clove Rd., Elbee Gardens, acting disorderly, banging on doors, to confront him about the woman they were both interested in.

The two began to fight and Ramos attacked Díaz in the face with a knife. The resident retaliated and strangled his attacker to death.

Police arrived and found rescuers treating Ramos, who was pronounced dead. Diaz was found covered in blood and with a cut on his face, leaving the apartment, New York police said. He was arrested and charged with murder, among other charges.

Ramos’s mother told the Staten Island Advance that his son thought Diaz was romantically involved with his unidentified girlfriend.