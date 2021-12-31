They negotiate for Brian Ocampo and the draw in the friendly against Pachuca

America says goodbye to 2021 today with the hope that 2022 will paint it in a better way after they finished this 365-day cycle with nothing to celebrate since they were left empty-handed both in the two local short tournaments and in the Concacaf Champions League.

Hoping for a better year, in Coapa they work so that the Clausura tournament has better results, since the minimum order is to reach the Final, since in the three previous campaigns the team left in the first instance of League, which has generated a notorious annoyance in their fans.

GOING FOR BRIAN OCAMPO

One of the bets of the azulcremas to improve the squad is to get a right winger that empowers the eleventh of Santiago Solari, who since the summer market has asked for a reinforcement in that position. That said, the name of Uruguayan Brian Ocampo has appeared in the Americanist orbit.

The reports indicate that the attacker of Montevideo National His contract with the bag ends precisely on December 31, so if he does not take the one-year renewal he has with the club, he will become a free player, a factor that would greatly facilitate his arrival at the club. Nest.

TIE WITH PACHUCA

Regarding the activity of the first team, they closed their express preseason this Friday morning with a friendly match against Pachuca. The meeting began at 10:00 am on the court of the Aztec stadium and ended with a goal tie. The Millonets score was on behalf of Roger Martinez.