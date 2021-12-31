They threw him out of the trunk and could reinforce Cruz Azul for the Clausura 2022

The trunk that would reinforce Cruz Azul for the Closing 2022

December 30, 2021 · 21:16 hs

Blue Cross is still the boss in stove football prior to the start of the Closing 2022, because it broke the market with the arrivals of Charly rodriguez Y Erik Lira, not to mention the additions of Uriel Antuna Y Alejandro Mayorga.

Other players ringing to get to Machine are Alexis Duarte, Robert Morales and Cristian Pavón, However, the return of Alex Castro, who was on loan with National Athletic.

Alex Castro will return to Cruz Azul after being on loan

Alex Castro he was on loan with the purslane team throughout 2021, he was even crowned champion of Cup with the Colombians, but his performance did not convince the club managers and they ended up throwing him out.

“Players Alex Stick Castro Y Jonathan Marulanda They end their relationship with the team on December 31. We wish both players many successes in their professional careers, “published the National Athletic in your account Twitter.

In accordance with AS Colombia, the performance of Castro came to less after he angrily and improperly celebrated a goal against Deportivo Cali, that earned him a 6-game suspension, for which he ended up abandoned at the club and will deport with Machine next January 2.