This is how Salma Hayek reacted when she found a message from another woman on her husband’s mobile

Salma Hayek and François Pinault They are one of the longest-lasting couples in the environment. When one sees their social networks, one realizes the great affection that exists between the two. And not to be the least, they have a great love in common, their beautiful 14-year-old daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault.

But in this environment where couples are separated for long periods, fears and jealousies begin and trust is gradually lost. Hayek Y Pinault They do not escape this logic and in an interview with Jimmy Fallon he recounted an episode with his cell phone.

Source: Instagram Salma Hayek

Before the cameras Hayek recounted a funny episode in which for a moment she believed that her husband François I was being unfaithful “A few days ago, I am texting with someone, I see his phone and there is this message:” Hi, I’m Elena, if you want to improve your English you have to practice, do you want to practice now? Jimmy, I’m Mexican, you know, that’s not good at all. “

Although Salma Hayek felt bad at that moment, she did not say anything to Pinault since “the woman was the one who had sought him and not him.” After a few hours the Mexican could not contain herself and asked her husband: “Who is Elena?”

Source: Instagram Jimmy Fallon

François Pinault was confused and surprised by the question since he did not know who it was, but Hayek explained to him and he said: “Do you mean Elsa? It’s an application like Siri,” he explained laughing.

With a look of not believing what he was hearing, Jimmy Fallo grabbed his head and Salma I jokingly conclude “Her name is Elsa but don’t download it because her English still has a strong accent, so Elsa doesn’t work.” The reality is that in the couple’s house the whole family speaks in English but everyone has strong accents, except their daughter.