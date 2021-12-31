this is more than just a pink tint

I am sitting in front of a large mirror surrounded by QR codes. My hair is pink. My stylist Kelly says it is the color that suits me the most, considering my skin tone. I think of the interview I have later in Westminster and the face MPs can put on when they see me. But why not? Life is risk. And all for the ‘gonzo journalism’. After all, I’m in the first hair salon in the world to be opened by Amazon.

There is great expectation. And is not for less. Taking into account that Jeff Bezos, the founder and one of the richest men in the world, has stopped being the CEO of the North American company to dedicate himself to the space race, one has curious to see what this experiment is about. Because it is still an experiment.

Amazon declares war on Visa in the UK: it will not accept payments with your credit cards Teknauts

The hairdresser – which was originally only opened to workers – is a two-story salon located in the heart of Spitalfields Market, in East London, probably one of the best examples of gentrification. What was one of the oldest markets in the British capital is today a gentrified area populated by cocktail bars, ‘coworking’ spaces and shops selling all kinds of items with the same common denominator: high prices. From luxury candles to original top hats from the twenties. Due to its proximity to the City (the financial center), there is great movement during the week. And on Saturdays and Sundays, tourists mingle with local hipsters.

The facade has three large windows and a large sign: “Hello Spitalfields.” Only if you look closely, can you see the keyword Amazon in fine print below. Considering the almost parallel universe that the tech giant has created, one hopes to find a futuristic barber shop, with no cash register and even robots doing the cutting and dyeing. But the first impression, sorry to disappoint you, is that it is a beauty salon like any other. What’s more, customers don’t even have to have an Amazon account and can pay conventionally.

The facade of Amazon Salon. (Celia Maza)

In short, nothing compared to Amazon Fresh supermarkets. Following the success in the United States, 10 have already opened across London. To use them, you must have the ‘Amazon Go’ application. At the door, you scan a QR code, take the products you want directly from the shelf, while hundreds of cameras follow your every move, and You go out without queuing and without paying. It is later, when the application evaluates your purchase, when you receive the charge to your account. And if a product has been placed by mistake that you had not taken, then you give the option to ‘delete’ and they will refund you on the spot. Now that is science fiction.

At the hairdresser, however, stylists are flesh and blood people. For the occasion, Amazon has partnered with Elena Lavagni, founder of Neville Hair & Beauty, based in the upscale Belgravia neighborhood. It is striking that it has not done so with a more global brand, but a spokesperson assures that the company wanted to work with an “independent business”.

Amazon Fresh lands in Spain to compete in Madrid with supermarkets EC / Agencies

The simplest package of cut and dry is at 53 pounds (62 euros), a fairly normal price for the London market. Although the menu also offers all kinds of ‘luxuries’: From the ‘steam wash’ (massage with steam to open the root) to the ‘hot scissors’ (180 degree scissors, which seal the tip of the hair to retain moisture and protect it from damage caused by environmental aggressors) through the Liquid Gold Protein Treatment, which contains pure keratin to strengthen, restructure and rejuvenate dull hair.

But it’s the ‘gadgets’ that take you into the Bezos world. There are wireless charging pads scattered throughout the room; tablets, instead of magazines, and a large shelf full of QR codes. One just put your hand close to the sensor and all the product information appears in question. If you want to buy it, you scan the code through your Amazon account and it comes directly to your home.

A screen in the Amazon Salon displays information about each product. (Celia Maza)

The highlight is the big screen where you can see how different dyes would look on you. The range of hair colors is very extensive. Although, honestly, it is a service that other beauty salons already offer.

Why is Amazon opening a hair salon?

Amazon is relatively secretive about why it’s opening a hair salon, insisting that “There are no current plans to open other locations”. “We have designed this salon for customers to come and experience some of the best technology, hair care products and stylists in the industry,” said John Boumphrey, Country Manager, Amazon UK. “We want this unique place to bring us one step closer to customers and to be a place where we can collaborate with the industry and test new technologies“, Add.

But why London and not the United States? Why Spitalfields and not Oxford Street? Because right now? “This is a new and innovative concept developed by our team in the UK,” a company spokesperson tells El Confidencial. “In the UK there is a huge beauty salon industry, it is a site that is full of creativity and we wanted to collaborate with the leaders in this space. Spitalfields is a vibrant community with a high level of affluence and many nearby residents and office workers who we believe will enjoy the experience, ”he adds. They don’t explain much more details. They limit themselves to specifying that it is simply part of their strategy to “innovate” in order to “offer something different.”

Amazon Salon facial recognition shows and suggests different hair colors and haircuts. (Celia Maza)

This is not the only bet with which Amazon seeks to have direct contact and at street level with the UK consumer, one of the most important markets for the company after the United States. According to the latest official data, total sales for Amazon’s online operations on British soil were 21,000 million pounds during 2020, an increase of more than 50% compared to the 14,000 million registered the previous year.

In addition to Amazon Fresh’s smart supermarkets, the tech giant also opened its first Amazon 4-Star outside the United States last October in London, a shop where a selected range of products is offered that have a rating of four stars or more, among which are usually the best sellers on the platform.

You can find everything. From electronic products, toys, books or kitchen utensils of different brands to Amazon’s own devices, including Kindle e-Readers, Fire Tablets or Echo Dots.

Amazon after 27 years of Jeff Bezos: this is the inheritance that will not appear in the history books Michael mcloughlin

It is clear that these experiments they will never bring economic profits to match the ‘online’ business. So what exactly is Bezos’s company looking for?

What’s behind Amazon’s physical stores

According to Carla Bonina, professor in digital innovation at the Surrey Business School Center for Digital Economy, the main objective is to be “disruptive”, that is, “to offer something new and be the first to do it”. “Amazon is currently one of the top-earning companies in the world. You can afford to do these kinds of experiments. It does not necessarily seek an economic benefit, but rather to innovate with the market. They do experiments of all kinds, knowing that some will work and others will not. Amazon Fresh may not be the supermarket of the future, there are many customers who, even having the option of self-checkout, still prefer direct contact with a clerk at the cash register. But if they work, they can always say that they were the ones who did it first, ”he explains to this newspaper.

For example, Sainsbury’s – the UK’s second largest food distribution chain – has become the first non-US customer to apply Amazon’s ‘Just Walk Out’ automated store technology, opening its first establishment without cash register last November. The store is located in London, in the High Holborn neighborhood, close to the company’s headquarters. In this London area alone, three smart supermarkets from three different brands have met in just a few weeks: Tesco GetGo, Amazon Fresh and Sainsbury’s.

The first Amazon Fresh supermarket in London to use ‘Just Walk Out’ technology. (Reuters)

But in addition to this “disruptive” element, Bonina points out that another of the main reasons why Amazon seeks that direct contact on the street with the consumer is data collection. “The base that they are creating is more and more detailed. You already know what our voice is, through Alexa, and now our facial features are added, the tone of our skin, the color of our hair, what we read and even what we eat … The power of these data is immense and at the same time worrying, because they are not only classifying you, but also millions of citizens with characteristics similar ”, he assures.

In this way, it is becoming easier to offer targeted advertising. In short, we go home happy because they have offered us a discount on a certain product that fits us in our way of life, but that ‘a priori’ we did not plan to acquire. And sometimes we don’t even realize that it is from the Amazon brand itself. Because for having, there are already Amazon bath towels.

One of the facial recognition screens in the Amazon Salon. (Celia Maza)

And all this while losing more and more privacy. “If a government created a space with thousands of security cameras to control your movements and your tastes, surely no one would enter voluntarily, but Amazon grabs attention and is seen as an innovative service, positive. Not having to queue at the supermarket in fast-paced cities like London is seen as an improvement, ”says Bonina.

In this sense, the expert speaks of a keyword: convenience. Consumers have become accustomed to platforms where you can buy everything, at any time, sometimes at even cheaper prices, and with the convenience of receiving it at the door of your home. If you want, paying a little more, even the next day.

The battle of small businesses against Amazon is watering: “It passes over us” Mario Escribano

“The problem is that we do not assimilate that each time we offer our data free of charge to obtain these types of services. And on the other hand, there are also issues of abuse of market power, ”says Bonina. A justified concern looking at the data. Currently, the five largest companies in the world – Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet (Google) and Meta (Facebook) – are digital platforms. Its market value is 10 trillion dollars, that is, three times more than the economy of Germany or 10 times more than the economy of Mexico. Who can compete against that?