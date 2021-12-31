This is the empire of the Fernándezes: From air taxis, to ironing facilities

Vicente Fernández’s career lasted more than 60 years until his death on December 12 in his native Guadalajara, after various health problems. “El charro de Huentitán” was a man who managed his earnings well, in favor of his family.

In several interviews, the interpreter of “These jealousies” acknowledged that, at first, his income was divided between his mother, Paula Gómez, and his wife María del Refugio Abarca, but as his fame grew, he expanded his fortune in large businesses, a habit he inherited from his children and grandchildren, many of whom are also into music.

Of those efforts, the empire of the Fernández dynasty is numerous. According to the American web portal Celebrity Net Worth, which estimates the fortunes of famous people, it estimates the singer’s wealth at $ 25 million, but specialists consider that this is little compared to the work he did for decades.

The writer Olga Wornat, author of the unauthorized biography “The last king, the Fernández dynasty, said that this fortune” is about to collapse due to family problems that already existed long before the death of the Charro de Huentitán ”. “His house was on fire due to family conflicts … It is a great tragedy … that family does not come back, it ends,” he said.

This is a breakdown of some of the brands, companies and properties that the Fernández family owns; From air taxis with jets, to an ironing center in the name of Alejandro Fernández:

A bit of everything: 88 trademarks

Only in the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property there are dozens of trademarks registered in the name of some Fernández.

The patriarch of the dynasty has at least 26 records to his name. Being the first of the year 2003, of clothing and footwear, in which you can find permits to market headgear, handbags, printed material, entertainment service and perfumery.

In Guadalajara, next to the entrance to his ranch “Los tres potrillos”, there are several businesses that also function as a souvenir space for those who decide to visit the Fernández home. A store where they sell everything from key rings to riding boots, horse saddles and ropes, with a huge ad that reads “The largest cowboy store in Mexico”, which has become a tourist attraction.

They also have a small bar where you can taste and buy a bottle of their famous tequila, which cost from 1,300 to 1,900 pesos. As well as the restaurant, with the same name, where they serve typical Mexican food and there is live music.

The youngest of his sons, Alejandro Fernández, has 17 registered trademarks in his name, among which are precious metals and plants; Camila Fernández, her granddaughter, registered entertainment services and sports and cultural activities, while her grandson Alex Fernández junior, who followed in her footsteps in music, registered entertainment services in 2018.

His only daughter, Alejandra Fernández, registered in 2011 Alexa, her handbag and dress brand inspired by Mexican roots. The designer has a total of seven records related to fashion and finally her eldest son Vicente Fernández junior has eight brands under his name, including one for education and another for tequila.

Fernández Group: 25 Companies

The Fernández family owns at least 25 companies in Mexico and many of them are encompassed by the name of “Grupo Fernández”. Of some others, they are only partners, as in the case of the Santa Fe-Zapopan Developer in which the three sons: Alejandro, Gerardo and Vicente have participation; The same occurs with the real estate companies El Jilguero and Ferabar (the latter registered by Alejandro Fernández and which responds to the initials of their surnames, Fernández Abarca).

Finance and technology are other areas that they cover with their companies and businesses, but the Ironing Center, which is also owned by the interpreter of “I dedicated myself to lose you, stands out as curious.”

As if that weren’t enough, the dynasty also has an air taxi business “The Walker” in which Learjets 45 planes are rented for air transport.

Within Jalisco there is also the Vicente Fernández Gómez Arena, a performance center, built in 2005, where in addition to great concerts, the last tribute of the body to Fernández was also lived. It has a capacity of up to 15 thousand people and it is estimated that the construction cost around 80 million dollars. Artists such as Katy Perry and Twenty One Pilots have performed there.

In 2006, the entertainment management company OCESA entered into an alliance with Grupo Fernández for the administration of the VFG Arena, which created OCESA Jalisco. In addition, within the entertainment world, in 2015 Grupo Fernández and Universal Music Latin America joined forces to form Infinity, a booking company for artists, organizing events and selling concerts.

In 2016 the entrepreneurial streak of Alejandro Fernández Jr was present with his donut business, which they made with a secret recipe that could be accompanied with drinks, during the pandemic he told EL UNIVERSAL that he had to pause it due to confinement, but he plans to resume it as soon as possible.

Ranch “The three foals”

An important property in the Fernández family is the ranch “Los tres potrillos,” a name that refers to the three sons of the interpreter of “Aca entre nos”. It is located in the municipality of Tlajomulco de Zuñiga, Jalisco, near Guadalajara. In 1980 it was built and has 500 hectares.

In addition, it is open to the public and access is free. The singer’s fans come to take pictures and even before his death it was common for Don Chente to go out to greet visitors, now family members do.

What’s inside the ranch?

A restaurant called “Los Tres Potrillos” was opened in 1999 and offers typical Jalisco food with music and live shows.

A stud farm for thoroughbred horses that cost between 40 to 90 thousand dollars and miniature horses that can cost 30 thousand pesos or more.

A very large pool in the shape of a guitar that Don Vicente himself claimed had cost him more than the ranch itself.

A charro canvas in which there are usually different charrería events throughout the year.

A luxurious main house in which you could see the collection of figures of horses and paintings that Don Vicente Fernández had.

Another important point to mention is Don Chente’s charro suits that are valued at around 350 thousand pesos each, his tailor Lucio Díaz Ugalde made him 50 suits a year.

The value of the ranch has not been disclosed, however, the neighboring ranches for sale in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga range between 46 million pesos.