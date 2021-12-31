This is the incredible sum of money that La Chilindrina earned for each episode of Chavo del 8

After the terrible news of the positive to COVID-19 of the mexican actress Marie Antoinette of the Snows, better known as’The chilindrina‘on the iconic show’El Chavo del 8‘from Mexican television, this is the incredible sum he earned for each episode broadcast.

The actress who gave life to Don Ramón’s daughter in El Chavo del 8, had mentioned long ago that he had a very poor salary when he was doing the character for the television in Mexico, despite this, Marie Antoinette of the Snows possess a great fortune.

The chilindrina She had commented for a long time that she did not earn very well when she gave life to her character on television in Mexico, because despite the great success of the program, for her, she had a poor salary compared to Chespirito, who gave life to the great Chavo del 8, the program was broadcast in Mexico, from 1973 to 1980, in addition to being translated into 50 languages ​​and broadcast to 20 nations.

The actress argued that despite the great success of the program, the actors did not earn huge salaries, since they only received a small part for each episode that was released on TV.

“They gave us one thousandth of what we earned when we did the program. Working for children is the least well paid, not to say the least paid, that is, if I earned 1,000 or 1,500 per program, they gave me 150 pesos for each time I passed. Honestly, it took me a lot of work to decide to leave ‘Chespirito’. With him I made 100 Mexican pesos ($ 5) a week and in the other place I was going to have 2,000 per program, that is , thousand a week. Life is a path of crossroads and many times one takes the wrong path. We all make mistakes! “, said the actress.

Given this, the page Celebrity Networth announced that for his character of “The chilindrina“Marie Antoinette de las Nieves earned a TOTAL of $ 10 million.

