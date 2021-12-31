This is the place where Adamari López will receive 2022

Admin 24 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 53 Views

Adamari López will spend her last moments this year with her little daughter, a pillar of her life and who gives her reasons to be who she is. The girl is the product of the relationship she had until the middle of this year with the Spanish dancer, Toni Costa. The Puerto Rican and Alaïa will make a magical and most exciting trip to say goodbye to 2021.

Adamari She had a year full of challenges that made her reinvent herself and have a sway of mixed emotions. To celebrate all that has been lived and learned, a dream will come true for the little girl that fills her eyes with light.

Topics

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Jennifer Lawrence revealed her nightmare in “Don’t Look Up”

“Don’t Look Up” has become one of the most watched movies of the month on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved