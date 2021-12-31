This is the place where Adamari López will receive 2022

Adamari López will spend her last moments this year with her little daughter, a pillar of her life and who gives her reasons to be who she is. The girl is the product of the relationship she had until the middle of this year with the Spanish dancer, Toni Costa. The Puerto Rican and Alaïa will make a magical and most exciting trip to say goodbye to 2021.

Adamari She had a year full of challenges that made her reinvent herself and have a sway of mixed emotions. To celebrate all that has been lived and learned, a dream will come true for the little girl that fills her eyes with light.

The dream of every child is to know the lands where everything becomes magical and reality. Because Adamari and her daughter will travel to Orlando, to welcome the year 2022. With her daughter’s smile in between, the driver will say goodbye to a year full of bittersweet experiences having fun with the great love of her life and above all, away from every responsibility .

Source: Instagram Adamari López

Toni Costa’s ex She is a hyperactive woman, full of projects and jobs that make her divide her time between so many responsibilities. So these days off will be the best gift she can give herself and her companion, who has to suffer not seeing her mother all the time.

Source: Instagram Adamari López

The chosen destination has a close antecedent and it is that last September Adamari he celebrated his 50 years at Walt Disney with Alaïa. Undoubtedly, it will be a moment that also represents the rebirth of both for what the year that begins soon brings them.