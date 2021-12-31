This realme mobile is a real bargain: it only costs 79 euros

The Chinese smartphone is one of the cheapest, but it is still solvent.

Thanks to this offer from El Corte Inglés you can get one of the cheapest realme. The realme C11 is at your fingertips for less than 80 euros in its global version, which is accompanied by 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage.

The realme device has balanced specifications that will allow you to enjoy a good performance. It comes with a 6.5-inch screen, one of MediaTek’s Helio processors and a battery that reaches 5,000 mAh. These are all its characteristics.

Buy the realme C11 at the best price

The realme C11 features a 6.5-inch HD + resolution LCD panel. The use of the front is quite decent, with a small drop-shaped notch. His rear comes with attractive finishes and two beautiful colors, “Spearmint” and “Gray pepper”.

Under its chassis is the MediaTek Helio G35, an eight-core processor. You will find it together with a single version with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. You will not have problems to enjoy the applications of your day to day.

Helio G35

2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of memory

2 cameras

6.5 “IPS screen and HD + resolution

5,000 mAh battery

3.5mm Jack, FM Radio

The Asian company has added two cameras on the back of his modest device. First of all, a 13 megapixel sensor and f / 2.2. He is accompanied by a camera of 2 megapixels and f / 2.4 for portrait mode photos. In the notch of its front, a 5 megapixel sensor.

The realme mobile also enjoys a battery that reaches the 5,000 mAh, you will arrive at the end of the day with enough energy. The Chinese device also incorporates a jack to connect your headphones and FM radio.

You have the opportunity to get a balanced smartphone for less than 80 euros. You will not find many offers like this, and keep that in mind, it will only be available for a limited time.

