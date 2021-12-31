this Xiaomi has 175 euros discount on Amazon

A great discount for a high-end range capable of offering the best experience.

You can take the Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G with a discount of 175 euros thanks to this Amazon offer. Xiaomi’s smartphone arrives with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, some numbers with which to be very satisfied.

The Chinese terminal has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, one of the processors most powerful Qualcomm and one of the better fast uploads, among other features. We tell you why it is one of the best purchases at this price.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi 11i at the best price

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.67 “Full HD + 120Hz AMOLED display

3 rear cameras

4,520 mAh battery and 33W fast charge

NFC and 5G

The Xiaomi Mi 11i arrives with a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh. We are facing a very good screen, with absolute fluidity and striking colors. In addition, it occupies almost the entire front, the only interruption is the small hole in which the front camera is located.

Your brain is the Snapdragon 888 from Qualcomm, a processor with which you can squeeze the most demanding applications. It is the most powerful chip manufactured by the American company, a whole beast that will move any application you can imagine without problems.

There are three cameras that we find on the back of this Xiaomi Mi 11i: it arrives with a 108 megapixel main sensor, a wide angle 8 megapixel sensor and macro 5 megapixels. In the hole in its front, a 20 megapixel camera.

Its battery reaches 4,520 mAh capacity, along with a powerful 33W fast charge. It does not lack anything in the connectivity section, comes with NFC and up to 5G. You can use your mobile to pay comfortably, you can also fly if you live in a city compatible with 5G.

Xiaomi is one of the firms that gives the most value to your money. You get a discount of 175 euros one of its most powerful smartphones, a device with which you can do everything. It will perform without problems on a day-to-day basis and will offer you a very good experience, what more are you going to ask of it?

Related topics: Phones, Offers, Xiaomi

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe