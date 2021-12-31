Tinder: what is the best time to find a partner in 2022? – People – Culture

The Applications or internet pages for find a partner they are becoming more and more popular.

In fact, it is estimated that more than 200 million people in the world go to these services in search of love … And the number is increasing: it could reach 490 million users by 2025, according to the specialized portal ‘ Statista ‘.

Tinder It is one of the options that are available in the market and that, according to the company, has managed to make more than 65 billion ‘matches’. That is to say: different subjects around the world have liked each other after meeting through the application, founded in 2012.

‘Dating Sunday’

If you have downloaded the app on your cell phone or are thinking of doing so, you could take advantage of a special date that has been called ‘Dating Sunday’ or ‘Dating Sunday’, which takes place just starting the new year.

“East January 2, 2022, Tinder knows that singles will not miss the opportunity to find their +1, “they predicted in a statement.

‘Dating Sunday’ takes place on the first Sunday of every year.

The company has analyzed the behavior and activity of users during the first Sunday of January and has found that it is the day with the greatest ‘swipe’ – gesture of swiping to the left to see profiles of other people who search partner-.

Sunday comes after a few December seasons in which many people share with their families or close ones. As the Billo’s Caracas Boys song says, ‘new year, new life’… and new partner.

Recommendations for the date

Tinder shared three tips that could be very useful for next January 2:

3/5/11: With these numbers the application advises that when creating a profile you add 5 photos or videos, share 3 passions or interests and write 11 words in your biography.

Get online during prime time: “7-10 pm is ‘Dating Sunday’ time to find a new llama,” the company said, urging people to postpone their other activities in order to focus on finding people.

First in digital, second in real life: Tinder recommends having a video call with your match before meeting in person.

What are users looking for in 2022?

From the data shared by Internet users, the developers delivered a list of goals and interests that users have proposed to start 2022.

58 percent of Tinder members want to undertake travels, 23 percent hope to stop eating junk food, 14 percent say they prefer to postpone their goals until 2023 and 5 percent were encouraged to start crossfit.

Some of the users want to find a ‘partner in crime’ or ‘partner in crime’ in the app.

33 percent are looking for a ‘partner in crime’ or ‘partner in crime’ who has similar goals. 27 percent want to finish their goals that were not completed in 2021 and 18 percent aspire to find time for themselves.

In line with the aforementioned interests, the dating application will include ‘2022 Goals’ from January, a new option with which you can filter people according to three aspects: ‘partner in crime’, ‘try together’, ‘sweat together’ or ‘complete my powerful partner’. In this way, users with the same interests will appear, such as sports, food or entrepreneurship.

Dating apps in Colombia

Colombia has several users on dating apps.

The country has very active Internet users in dating applications, since only in 2020 it was found that 4 out of 10 Colombians they went to them, according to a study by the GoDaddy Registry and the National Consulting Center.

Much of this boom was justified by the quarantines and restrictions imposed by health authorities to combat COVID-19 infections.

Of that number of people, more than 85 percent met someone through the internet. In addition, the data indicated that the Caribbean, Coffee Axis and Medellín, the capital of Antioquia, are the regions that use them the most.

Be careful with safety

Do not share personally identifiable information

Online dating apps are fueling the debate about how safe they can be and what they do to protect sex. personal information.

Anna Larkina, a security expert at the international company Kaspersky, called on Internet users to avoid encountering cybercriminals or being a victim of extortion, fraud, among other crimes.

“To have a safe online appointment, I recommend not sharing personally identifiable information, such as phone number, location, home or work address, etc. Preventing threats at an early stage will allow us to enjoy these encounters without any fear ”, he commented in a talk with the agency ‘Europa Press’.

Remember that in Colombia the Virtual CAI of the National Police is enabled to report cyber crimes, for example, ‘phishing’ (criminals pretend to be someone else) and sextortion (criminals extort you with intimate images or videos).

