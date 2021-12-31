Traders believe a “massive explosion” will take Solana to $ 200 and a 20% rise for DOGE and MANA.

As the price of Bitcoin (BTC) finds obstacles to return and stay above $ 50,000, several market analysts are turning their eyes to the altcoins that are discharged from the BTC crash and which are registering significant valuations.

One of them is Solana (SOL) in which traders observe the main signals on the chart of the crypto asset and predict a recovery after the recent drop. According to the analyst known as CryptoWarrior01 Solana’s price will hit $ 200 driven by a buying demand that will lead to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.

The analyst believes that this upbeat move could lead SOL first to $ 203, and then to something between $ 215 and $ 220.

Eyeing potential rejection set up for $ SOL I’ll be bull with a claim of $ 215- $ 220. Otherwise, watch for $ 150 minimum retest Volume has dried up. OBV and MACD also show steady declines. Come trade your SOL with me here 👇👇https: //t.co/vyCxNDfacc pic.twitter.com/eeTGGaNdna – RNB (Crypto Warrior) (@ CryptoWarrior01) December 27, 2021

Observing the potential rejection established for SOL I will be bullish with a recovery of between $ 215 and $ 220. Otherwise, I’ll keep an eye on the $ 150 minimum replay. The volume has dried up. The OBV and MACD also show steady declines.

However, traders’ optimism is not just on SOL this year-end, as FXStreet analyst Filip L points out that another cryptocurrency with upside potential by the end of the year is Dogecoin (DOGE).

“If the bulls can push the price higher and more investors join the price action, expect a possible rally towards the 55-day SMA, keeping 20% ​​of the gains for DOGE,” he said.

He bases his prediction by noting that Dogecoin was crashing under pressure from bears, with bulls refraining from making new highs and regaining the $ 0.19 mark. The downward pressure translated into a devaluation of 10% to $ 0.17, which, according to him, could rebound to a maximum of 20% in the short term.

“With the rebound from the red trend line, a possible bullish reversal is expected, which could knock the bears out of their positions. The DOGE price would see more investors jump and push the price back towards $ 0.19, with a possible test. initial to break $ 0.20 again. This is expected to be the additional catalyst that could push DOGE price towards $ 0.21, with the 55-day SMA as the short-term limit, “he said.

Decentraland

In the case of the metaverse platform Decentraland (MANA), analysts note that the token may bring new earnings for its investors, as some news promises to shake up the virtual space.

One of them is that the platform is preparing to celebrate its first fashion week in association with UNXD. The virtual reality platform plans to launch parades, host pop-up shops, and after parties in the metaverse. Decentraland Fashion Week is scheduled for March 24-27, 2022.

At fashion week, users will have the opportunity to try on fashion in the metaverse and buy clothes for their avatars in the decentralized ecosystem.

“The inflow of institutional capital into Decentraland has exploded in the last two months. By offering users a collective virtual experience, the metaverse ecosystem has attracted more active users and increased activity in the chain and week of the Fashion in Decentraland reinforces it, “says Ekta Mourya.

With this, analysts such as the trader known as BigCheds, point to an uptrend in MANA as it approaches a crucial zone of interest. The same opinion has the analyst Hayess5178 which expects a jump in price from Decentraland, signaling that the token is currently undervalued.

The analyst known as imBagsy, meanwhile, has set a price target of $ 4 for Decentraland, 17.5% more than the current price.

MANA (USDT) is approaching the zone of interest

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and commercial movement involves risks, you must carry out your own research when making a decision.