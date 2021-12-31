Tragedy on Televisa: Ariadne Díaz witnesses the death of a loved one; a crocodile devoured her

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco.- Televisa again faces a strong tragedy, because the famous and renowned actress, Ariadne Diaz, confessed that witnessed death from to be lovedwhile this was devoured for a great crocodile on the beach.

Just two days before it is New Year, Díaz lived a difficult moment and without a doubt very traumatizing, because he saw the moment in which a large crocodile caught his loved one, his pet, his best friend and his daughter, ‘Blemish‘, a dog who was by his side for many years.

In your account Instagram, Ariadne was totally devastated when revealing that her dog unfortunately lost his life, without her being able to assimilate the loss or being able to say goodbye to her, so she dedicated some emotional words to him that undoubtedly made more than one tear shed.

I never imagined that yesterday would be her last day in this world, I did not have time to hug her and tell her how much I love her and how much I would miss her. I love you Tacha, I loved you from the first moment I saw you and I love you even after your departure “, expressed Ariadne full of pain.

After this, he narrated that after exercising as usual with his dog, when they went back to their home, which was a block away, near the seashore in Vallarta Port, the immense reptile came out and caught its friend, taking her away in the blink of an eye.

My beloved Tacha, so many years together, so many trips, so much love, so much laughter, so many scolding, so much mutual understanding, without words. Yesterday while we were returning from the beach that is one block from my house, a crocodile caught her and in a second Tacha was gone … It was an instant, a second, “Diaz said, devastated.

Finally the renowned actress of The Double Life of Estela Carrillo, asked the people who live near her to take their precautions and take good care of their pets and relatives of such ferocious animals.

I ask you to be extremely careful throughout this area, I have found crocodiles outside my house, on the beach and even in the sea … I have a broken heart “, concluded the actress.

