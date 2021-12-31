Two people are arrested for the murder of a Puerto Rican businessman in a Madrid hotel

The authorities detained in recent days two people allegedly linked to the murder of the Puerto Rican businessman José Ismael Rosado Gómez at the Palace hotel in Madrid, Spain.

Rosado’s body was found on October 30 in a room in the inn, where he was on vacation. As there were no signs of violence, the authorities thought it was a natural death.

However, “in his body depressant substances were found that, mixed with alcohol, were what killed him”Police sources explained to the Spanish newspaper El País.

Investigators believe that the detainees – who have various backgrounds – used the technique known as chemical submission: introducing substances, generally psychoactive, into the drink of their victims to modify their state of consciousness and thus be able to commit misdeeds such as sexual assault, extortion, abuse or, in this case, theft.

Newspaper reports suggest that the substance used was GHB, also known as liquid ecstasy.

Who was Rosado Gómez?

Rosado Gómez, son of Puerto Ricans José Rosado Martínez and Ramona Gómez Otero, was born on April 25, 1978 in New Jersey. He grew up in Puerto Rico. After graduating from the University of Puerto Rico, he moved to Argentina to pursue postgraduate studies at the University of Buenos Aires. Later, he settled in Miami, where he was a successful businessman.

Between 2020 and last July, he served as CEO of what was the largest private shipyard in Spain, Hijos de J. Barreras. For this reason he had moved to Vigo, in the northwest of the European country.

“José was about to start a new business adventure when he passed away, after a brilliant career as an executive in the maritime, energy and banking industries”, details an obituary published in the Miami Herald.

The 43-year-old man visited more than 50 countries, between leisure and work. The text describes him as “kind, loving, bold, confident and brave”, as well as a great lover of “food, wine and culture of the places he visited.”

Survived by your partner for over 13 years, Nicholas young, his mother, his sister Satcha “Maru” Jorge and his nephews Enrique Vargas Y Anthony Romero. His friends’ children used to affectionately call him “Uncle José”.

His body was repatriated to Puerto Rico, where the funeral was held.

His last hours

According to El País, the night before he was found dead, Rosado Gómez would have gone out to some bars near the hotel area, located near the Neptune Fountain and the Prado National Museum.

The Police believe that it was during that outing that he met the two individuals who would have caused his death. Investigators have not been able to determine whether it was a chance or a planned encounter.

The hotel cameras captured the moment when the Puerto Rican entered his room accompanied by his perpetrators. Several witnesses have confirmed the data.

“Everything that caused his death happened in that room, because he agreed perfectly”, say the police sources.

Having no information from him for several hours, his family alerted the Palace staff, who found the body.

Long criminal record

The men – a 39-year-old Romanian with nine previous arrests and a 29-year-old Moroccan with 17 arrests – were arrested on December 23 at two homes.

One of the main clues that led to the arrests were the bank movements with the victim’s card carried out by the detainees in Móstoles, a municipality in the community of Madrid, shortly after the discovery of the body.

The 29-year-old is also charged with similar crimes committed last July and another at the beginning of December, after the murder of Rosado Gómez.

They confiscated “the clothes they were wearing at dawn on October 30, more than 2,500 euros in cash, mobile phones, tablets, jewelry, third-party documentation and other valuables” from both. The agents are investigating which ones belonged to the Puerto Rican.

The Scientific Police assured that they were able to collect evidence that incriminates the two alleged perpetrators of the homicide.