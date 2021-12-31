UFC 273 in plans for Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

UFC is working on his return to Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York for the UFC 273 card that would take place on April 9.

Various sources confirmed the plans to MMA Fighting, after the initial report of ESPN Sports.

In the midst of the pandemic, the plans for the next UFC could have changes, but for now the organization plans to return to Brooklyn for the first time in more than three years. At the moment there is no formal announcement.

If it comes to fruition as expected, UFC 273 will be the first event in the Barclays Center from UFC Fight Night in 2019, when Henry Cejudo defended his belt and knocked out TJ Dillashaw in the star fight.

The first billboard of UFC in said arena was in 2017 with UFC 208. When Germaine de Randamie beat Holly holm in the main event and was crowned the organization’s first featherweight champion.

At the end of this note, UFC It does not have defined matches for the card. But it already works on Irene Aldana vs. Aspen ladd as the first fight to be finalized for that date.

