United States: New York Mayor rules out going back to closings and telecommuting

The new mayor of New York, Eric Adams, who will take office on January 1, on Thursday ruled out a return to closings or teleworking due to the exponential increase in cases of COVID-19 and advocated for a greater spread of vaccines and masks to fight the virus.

“We cannot close again New York“,” we must keep our city open, “Adams repeated several times at a press conference aimed at explaining what the measures to fight against COVID-19 and its omicron variant.

Yesterday, the number of positives reached a new record (more than 67,000) and the percentage of positivity approached 19% of the tests carried out, a percentage that has stabilized thanks, among other things, to the fact that the number of tests does not stop to grow up in the city.

Measures for officials and businesses

Vaccination is mandatory for public officials in New York and Adams did not rule out imposing the booster dose for them as well, without giving dates, but he was reluctant to make the vaccine mandatory for the private sector, and in any case he ruled out asking for punitive measures for workers who refuse to be vaccinated.

He also ruled out going back to telecommuting for public officials, and although he said that the measure can be reconsidered, he said he was in favor of workers leaving their homes for their jobs because of what that means giving life to an economic system that works with the human mobility.

The new mayor launched numerous messages of support to the trade and said that the measures taken against the virus “must not be devastating for business.”

In the same vein, he rejected the idea of ​​canceling shows and more specifically the theaters and musicals on the mythical street of Broadway, which he defined as “a symbol that brings billions to the city” and that needs us to “send a signal of that we are open and we are safe. “

“We want the lights on on Broadway,” he stressed, and announced a visit in the next few hours in this central district of the show as a sign of support for the entire sector.

In short, he advocated reinforcing vaccination, the network of street test points of COVID-19, the dispatch of “millions of rapid tests” at home and the massive distribution of two million high-quality masks.

“Vaccines plus tests, that’s the formula,” he insisted, and jokingly proposed printing T-shirts with that message, always with the idea that “New York is at the forefront of the country and the world in this fight.”

EFE

Newsletter All about the coronavirus

COVID-19 has put everyone on alert. Subscribe to our newsletter All about the coronavirus, where you will find the most relevant daily data in the country and the world on the advance of the virus and the fight against its spread.

OUR PODCASTS:

– ‘Vital Space’: Is the British variant of COVID-19 more lethal? Dr. Elmer Huerta responds: