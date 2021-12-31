University loses 77 terabytes for backup

Photo : STR / JIJI PRESS / AFP ( Getty Images )

Kyoto University, one of Japan’s leading research institutes, recently lost a large amount of research after its supercomputer system accidentally erased a whopping 77 terabytes of data during what was supposed to be a copying procedure. routine security.

That malfunction, which occurred sometime between December 14-16, deleted approximately 34 million files belonging to 14 different research groups that had been using the school’s supercomputing system. The university operates computer systems Hewlett Packard Cray and a DataDirect ExaScaler storage system, which can be used by research teams for a variety of purposes.

It is not clear what type of files were specifically removed or what caused the actual malfunction, although the school has said that the work of at least four different groups will not be able to be restored.

BleepingComputer, who originally reported on this incident, kindly points out that supercomputing research is not very cheap either, costing somewhere close to hundreds of dollars an hour to run.

Kyoto, which is one of the schools most respected from Japan and receives significant grants and funding, originally posted details about his unfortunate incident in mid-December.

G / O Media may get a commission Save 50% AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 Grow your own way

This elegant model includes LED grow lights, six types of herb pods, and an easy-to-use digital display system, but not the ability to make people not question what it’s doing on your kitchen countertop.

“Dear users of the supercomputing service,” begins the publication. “Today a bug in the storage system backup program caused a crash where some files were lost in / LARGE0. We stopped processing the issue, but we may have lost nearly 100 TB of files and are investigating the extent of the impact. “

Supercomputing differs from normal computing due in large part to its speed and its ability to take advantage of multiple computer systems to process complex mathematical calculations. Its advantages over normal computing make it a valuable tool for research in a wide range of areas, including climate and atmospheric modeling, physical, the science of vaccines and everything in between. Unfortunately, all of that is meaningless if your machine is not working properly.