“unlimited” entertainment with thousands of apps

If your TV is not “smart” or has a very poor / limited / outdated operating system that only provides access to the most basic apps and services, the Chromecast with Google TV It is a device with which to vitaminize it and add Google services for 59 euros in MediaMarkt and in Fnac.





Buy Chromecast with Google TV at the best price

With a recommended retail price of 69.99 euros in the official Google Store, the Chromecast with Google TV it is discounted 10 euros in MediaMarkt and in Fnac, staying at a more striking 59 euros.

GOOGLE CHROMECAST 4K WITH GOOGLE TV – SNOW WHITE – NEW

Chromecast with Google TV is a multimedia center in format dongle that connects directly to the HDMI port of the television and is hidden behind. It is able to reproduce content in high resolution 4K at 60fps and in high dynamic range HDR Dolby Vision. Dolby Atmos sound (pass-through mode) is also supported.

Dispose of Play Store to access a wide catalog of apps and Google Assistant. Like its name, it has built-in Chromecast to send content from a smartphone, tablet or computer. The device is controlled by remote control, which can control the TV on / off and volume.

In Xataka Selección we publish the best offers in technology, computers and electronics from the main internet businesses. Prices and availability may vary after publication.