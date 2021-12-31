Uriel Antuna’s pass to Cruz Azul was about to fall at the last minute

Negotiations between Chivas de Guadalajara Y Blue Cross they came to fruition. Unlike what happened with the America, in which everything was arranged with Sebastian Cordova and that later he fell due to the disagreements of Uriel antuna with those of Coapa, the ‘Brujo’ accepted the conditions of the cement producers and thus Roberto Alvarado He went to the rojiblanco box.

However, everything that surrounds Antuna is framed in controversy. According to information published by the column El Francotirador, of the newspaper Récord, the pass of the former player from Chivas to Cruz Azul was in suspense until the last moment due to the differences between his representative with the celestial dome.

“Well, something similar happened to another representative with another manager, who is barely resolving the case, but that is why it took so long to close, I mean the signing of Antuna with La Maquina, well his agent, Manfredi Caleca, has been fighting for a while with the current celestial board, headed by my Álvaro Dávila de oro. “, part of the information is read.

The text goes on to explain how Caleca’s past with the president of La Maquina could disrupt the operation. “Since the current president of the cement team directed Morelia, supported by Héctor Lara, who today accompanies him in the La Noria project that they made Champion last semester, this promoter went live in a couple of signings and the fracture began of the relationship. Caleca never thought about the future, he never thought that Dávila would be the protagonist again in our pambol, until he ran into him again in Antuna’s negotiation. “

The informative note also refers to the fact that Cruz Azul did not “make it easy” for the midfielder’s agent to negotiate, but that in the end the pressure from Chivas and the desire of the parties to carry out one of the exchanges weighed. most talked about in recent years in Liga MX.