Wall Street closed 2021 near record levels thanks to good corporate results

Wall Street closed 2021 with a last session in the red but close to record levels thanks to accommodative monetary policy and good corporate results in the United States, Although the omicron variant of the coronavirus raised fears for the recovery.

In its second year of a pandemic, the New York parquet places the gold medal on the selective S&P 500, which scored 70 records and it achieved a revaluation of 26.9% higher than that of the selective Nasdaq, with 21.4%, and that of the Dow Jones de Industriales, with 18.7%.

In Europe, the rise of 29.21% in Paris stood out; Milan won 23%; Frankfurt 15.79%, London 14.59% and Madrid 7.93%. In Asia, Tokyo was up 4.44% and Hong Kong, with the possible bankruptcy of Evergrande hovering overhead, was down 13.01%.

The winning sectors for the year in the S&P 500 were energy (48.5%), real estate (44.6%) and technology (34.4%), and the most moderate were those of public services (16%) and essential goods (15.5%).

The first half of the year was dazzling, with seven straight months of earnings and a record shower driven by strong quarterly results from top US firms, including big banking.

However, two factors have repeatedly sowed pessimism: rising inflation and fear of the tightening of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. after the extraordinary stimuli deployed to alleviate the crisis.

Strong demand, bottlenecks in the global supply chain and labor shortages are among the causes of inflation., which has reached levels not seen in almost four decades.

The US central bank began to withdraw stimulus by reducing debt purchases and hinting that it will raise interest rates next year, in which analysts anticipate up to three hikes.

The coronavirus has remained ubiquitous, con the omicron variant causing some volatility at the end of November due to the global upturn in cases that is still continuing.

With the economic recovery and the resumption of international travel in October, the high demand for fuel Faced with limited supply, a barrel of Texas crude exceeded $ 85 for the first time in seven years.

The price has since dropped to $ 75.21, not so much because of the coordinated use by the US and several countries of their strategic oil reserves, but because of omicron.

Even so, Texas ends the year with a revaluation of 55%, its highest accumulated increase since 2009.

The debt market has continued its comeback after the first year of the pandemic and the 10-year Treasury bond started January with a yield of less than 1% and ended up rising to 1.5% today’s date.

Is about the largest annual rise in benchmark bond yields since 2013.

On the other hand, the cryptocurrency market has followed a dazzling path before hitting the brakes this month, with bitcoin hitting a never-before-seen price of $ 69,000 in early November.

