Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today Friday, December 31

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Receive the new year 2022 with joy, joy and love. In love you are more passionate, romantic and erotic. On this special night, wear something red for good luck. For your end of the year bath, mix water, white wine, orange cologne, spice cloves and honey. Don’t forget to have a red candle and sandalwood incense lit. Lucky numbers: 6, 42, 38.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Planetary energy fills you with optimism to achieve your dreams in 2022. For your luck in the new year wear something green. To get rid of the negative, take a bath with rose oil, cinnamon, patchouli, orange blossom water and sandalwood soap. Bury four coins in the driveway of your home for money and prosperity. Lucky numbers: 3, 15, 8.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Soon 2022 begins and you are filled with understanding and love for others. You will be in good health and your finances stabilize. Love touches your heart in an unexpected and different way. Your color is yellow. To receive 2022, write seven wishes on a piece of paper and place them under your mattress. Your bath is with oil and yellow rose petals. Lucky numbers: 13, 6, 11.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

You receive 2022 with a lot of optimism, with a lot of love to share with your loved ones. In a bucket pour different waters (sea, river, tap, coconut, blessed, orange blossoms and rain) and clean your house well. Then at twelve o’clock at night you pour that water into the street to ward off all the bad. Your bathroom should have three different liquors. Lucky numbers: 3, 11, 19.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

In the new year everything that has to do with love, romance, magical encounters and unforgettable moments is exalted. You will be fine financially. Have a glass of salted water and at midnight you throw the water away, to throw away all the negatives of this year. Your lucky bath is with dry wine, red flowers, wood perfume and cinnamon powder. Lucky numbers: 22, 50, 1.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sep 21)

Dreams and wishes come true in 2022. In love and finances you are brilliant. Tonight dress in cream or carry a golden garment with you. Build a small bonfire in a safe place in the yard, collect the sad memories of 2021 and burn them. Take a bath or clean your home with red wine, honey, cinnamon, and white rose petals. Lucky numbers: 20, 6, 12.

Libra

(Sep 22 – Oct 22)

Start making the list of your resolutions for 2022. Family unity will be your biggest goal. Even if you work all day long, make this last day of the year a memorable one. Your color for tonight is pink. You must wear some silver on your person (earrings, bracelet, keychain, chain). Your bath will be with three different waters (river, sea and rain). Lucky numbers: 45, 8, 30.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

The year is ending opening doors for travel and professional success. 2022 encourages you to study a new career or finish studies. Your color is black or red. The bath for your good luck has mint, roses or perfume of roses, honey, cinnamon and black sugar. Plant a sacred plant like Rue, five copper coins and something of yours so you won’t run out of money in 2022. Lucky numbers: 8, 42, 19.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Receive 2022 happily and positively. Your magnetism, your energy, leads you to receive the year with open arms and ready to win whatever it is. Your lucky color is blue. Collect rose petals and pass them around your house asking for what you want to achieve by 2022. Don’t forget your chamomile bath, flowers, honey and three different liqueurs. Lucky numbers: 19, 36, 14.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Laugh a lot, Capricorn, and welcome the new year with a happy and positive attitude. Take a bath with clear water and perfume. In a pot that you have in your home, add some seeds of an aromatic plant. Write on a piece of paper what you want to happen, fold it into four parts and tie it with a brown ribbon, burying it next to the seeds and new soil. Lucky numbers: 4, 16, 10.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

You recover your energy and dynamism and you will be in the position to create an unforgettable farewell to the year. Make an offal with Indian frankincense, dried rose petals, patchouli, and Palo Santo. All this is mixed in a saucepan and burned. The ashes, blow them into the air outside your house. For your special bath choose seven favorite fragrances, along with rose petals. Lucky numbers: 1, 35, 2.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

What you ask of 2022 is to enjoy good health and economic stability. Today light twelve candles of different colors that will represent the twelve months of next year. Put on heavenly music and make a list of seven things you want to get rid of from your life and burn it decreeing that they will not happen again. Your bath should be with champagne, cinnamon and patchouli. Lucky numbers: 29, 45, 39.